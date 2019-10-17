Prime Your Makeup For Halloween! These New Women’s Horror Casual Blazers Will Trick & Treat You

Subtlety is the best way to carry about in Halloween these days in an era of full-blown clown costumes who are either Joker, Pennywise, or Harley Quinn. You know what’s going to shock everyone at a Halloween party? You wearing nothing but a seemingly normal blazer… which turns out to be one of the Women’s Horror Casual Blazers that actually have the most iconic horror icons underneath!

Hence, we present you with not one, but four Halloween costumes so you have plenty of options to trick and treat everyone around you. Three of them are blazers that seem normal outside but actually has a patterned Halloween design inside. One is a pair of pants that matches the third blazer.

First up in the blazer list is a horrifying classic from the 1980s; Freddy Krueger. It’s a black blazer with a red inside lining adorned with Krueger’s face just in case you’re still not convinced that you’re his primary choice of victim.

If that’s too macabre or traumatic for you, then perhaps something cuter will do? The Gremlin is the cutest among the Women’s Horror Casual Blazers and comes in a brown or khaki color with adorable Gremlins sewn in the inside lining. Do note that these Gremlins are the pre-transformation ones.

Last but not least is a full set of clothing, namely a vertically striped set of a blazer and pants that come in black and white. Under the hood is a neon vomit green lining decorated with none other than Beetlejuice himself in case you want to channel your inner Winona.

All clothing is made out of 92 percent polyester 8 percent spandex while the lining is 100 percent polyester. The blazers will set you back $49.99 while the pair of pants cost $24.99. Don’t be a clown this Halloween! Grab these clothes and slay the whole party!… figuratively.