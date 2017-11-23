It’s going to be crazy as heck tomorrow, and you’ve probably got your shopping all planned out. Let me throw a wrench into the works just so you’ll have a couple more “wants” on your list. Nah, make that “needs”.

I’ll go straight to the point and tease you with two awesome things ThinkGeek is launching tomorrow. Forget those toys you’ve got on your Black Friday list.

One look at this glittery dude, and you’ll put him right up at the front of the queue.

Funko POP! Labyrinth Jareth Vinyl Figure – Glitter Exclusive





We don’t normally go for glitter (unless it’s sprinkled all over Unicorn poop), but…David Bowie.

Product Specs:

Officially-licensed Labyrinth merchandise

merchandise Glitter version is a ThinkGeek exclusive!

Jareth captured in his owl cloak outfit

Materials: Vinyl

Dimensions: 3 3/4″ tall

You can find out more about this version here, but he won’t be available till tomorrow and there’s a catch: purchase is limited two TWO per person. Yeah, that one’s for you hoarders who want to make an unfair profit.

Here’s another exclusive…

The Witcher 3: Original Game Soundtrack Deluxe 4LP Set

No video game is complete without a soundtrack, and a perfectly good game can be ruined by an awful OST. Witcher 3 is not the latter, though.

So, two and a half hours of music (or thereabouts). 63 tracks. 4 discs. Oh, and vinyl.

Worth putting aside $54.99, yeah?

More info, including track list, here. It’ll be available tomorrow. Purchase isn’t limited, but you might want to check first thing on Black Friday as you don’t want to risk it.

Let’s throw in something for an early Christmas treat.

Welcome the Feisty Pets Christmas Bear.

No words needed. He’s waiting for you here.

Happy Thanksgiving, and have a blast on Black Friday!