With all the Pokemon in the world, Pickachu is the most popular and most loved of them all. No question about that, right?

I could leave it at that, but I would be remiss if I don’t inform you of the fact that the title of the most popular Pokemon depends on where you live. In the United States, Pickachu took home that title only in Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Mississippi, and Rhode Island. However, it is worth nothing that this is data from 2016 and is based on Pokemon GO searches.

So, my initial statement that Pickachu is number 1 (all time) is highly likely accurate.

That being said, I am pretty sure the ThinkGeek Pickachu Coin Bank is going to make a whole lot of people happy.

And that Santa will be seeing it on countless wishlists this Christmas.

Saving money is something everyone should make a habit – young or old, geek or not. It’s just easier when you have something like the ThinkGeek Pickachu Coin Bank to put your money in.

While saving coins may not yield anything like Mutual Funds, stocks, and all the adulting financial stuff does, the pleasure of hearing Pickachu giggle while grabbing your coin is priceless.

The ThinkGeek Pikachu Coin Bank has the following specifications:

Officially licensed

Pikachu laughs and talks when you press the button to put your coin in.

Over 200 sounds and phrases

Coin release door at the bottom

Uses 2 AA batteries (not included)

On/Off switch at the base

Ages 5+

Dimensions: 4 3/4″ wide x 4″ deep x 3 1/2″ tall

The Coin Bank will be available on 10/23 at 9 AM Eastern Time for $29.99.