ThinkGeek Star Wars Plushies and Snack Bowls Up for Grabs!

Think geek instead. More specifically, think ThinkGeek Star Wars plushies and snack bowls, for today, in keeping with the spirit of joyful giving, we’re running another giveaway.

Our awesome friends at ThinkGeek just released new Star Wars plushies, and we want you guys – one of you at least – to be one of the first to have one.

Officially dubbed “Star Wars Cutesy Roll Plush(ies)”, these adorkable huggies will give you the warmth you need on a cold, lonely night. Or, you can share them with your SO (you might have to have a game of tug o’ plush if you have only one). FYI, each plush comes in at over a foot tall.

Specs:

Officially-licensed Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise

A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

Choose Chewbacca, a Porg, or Yoda

Suuuuper soft and snuggly

Design is 360°

Details are sewn or printed on, so you don’t have to worry about loose buttons being swallowed or anything

Plastic beans in butt so they can sit upright

Materials: Polyester fiber, plastic pellets, and polyurethane foam

Dimensions: 19″ tall x 8″ diameter

Weight: just over a pound

For sure, warm and fuzzy you will feel, if you’ve got one of these.

Each plush costs $29.99. (But you may get one for free if you join this giveaway.)

Then there are the snack bowls. After all, you need something to put your chips in while you watch Netflix with your plush, don’t you?

These bowls are all ceramic and are dishwasher-safe and microwavable.

Dimensions: 6 1/2″ x 5 1/2″ x 3″

These Star Wars snack bowls cost $16.99 each. (Again, you may get one for free if you join this giveaway.)

So, let’s get on with it.

The giveaway starts today, December 6 (Wednesday) and ends on December 10 (Sunday). There will be 1 winner, and if you’re the lucky one, you can choose whichever plush and bowl you want. That’s right – 2 prizes for 1 winner!

You know the drill. Good luck!

