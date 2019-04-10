This 13-Meter Dragon Is Made Entirely Out of Paper

Not exactly a smart thing if you think about it, seeing that paper is as flammable as they get, but there is no denying the fact that this beast is out of this world.

All 13 meters of it.

Viking Direct, having an endless supply of paper (they’re stationery suppliers), decided to take 1,200 A4 sheets. Apparently, they also have some man hour surplus, and they dedicated 100 hours to turn all those sheets into one fire-breathing dragon.

We have to say, this paper dragon might just give Viserion a run for his money.

Check out the making of Paper here.

You might also want to read “What to Do When Game of Thrones Ends: Watch These TV Shows“