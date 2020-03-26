This Better Call Saul Bobblehead Is The Perfect Binging Companion

More than half of you reading this are probably stuck at home or worse, stuck at home alone with nothing to accompany you but TV shows. That’s not all too bad, of course, especially if you’ve seen the current selection. At the moment, one of the best of them is Better Call Saul with a whopping high rating of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that Season 5 of the said show is nearing its end, make sure you have the perfect companion in the form of a Better Call Saul bobblehead, namely Hector Salamanca!

After all, it’s bound to be yet another Earth-shattering season finale from the hit follow up to Breaking Bad. If you have no one to watch it with– or even if you do, the atmosphere is never complete without your own psychotic and disable Mexican cartel tio:

Behold, the Hector Salamanca Better Call Saul bobblehead. It’s a somewhat anatomically accurate caricature of dear tio Hector after he was rendered wheelchair-bound thanks to the poisoned pills. Even so, Hector is still a force to be reckoned with in the Cartel and remains one of the fan-favorite characters in the Breaking Bad mythos.

As for the bobblehead, it’s a polyresin figure with a base included. From head to base, it measures 7-inches tall and with a bobbling head, of course. There’s more! The bell, which is iconic in Breaking Bad as Hector’s only means of communication, is also working here. It does ring when you activate it. There is also a pullout tab on the bottom for instructions and lore.

The price? It definitely costs less than a gram of whatever the Cartel is peddling in Better Call Saul. It’s only $34.99, take care of tio Hector now, will you?