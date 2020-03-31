This Cotton Candy Maker Lets You Bring The Carnival Home!

Finding stuff to do while you’re stuck at home is now harder than ever. A lot of us have no options because of being compelled to self-isolate due to an ongoing global pandemic. It just so happens that its Spring or Summer already in most countries but you can’t go out to parks or carnivals to enjoy the weather. Luckily, the cotton candy maker is the perfect compromise!

Some of you can’t go to the carnival, so it’s time to bring the carnival to you with the best confectionery to represent such a happy place, cotton candy! This cotton candy maker machine makes it possible using nothing but hard candy. That’s right, by heating it up and weaving that flavored sugary sweetness into balls of edible heavenly threads, you can make your own intact cotton candy.

The minimum requirement for one batch of cotton candy is two hard candies. The best part is that any hard candy will do from coffee-flavored treats to even lozenges or cough drops for when you feel a bit of that sore throat from eating too many sweets. Do note that candies with soft centers are not viable.

Other exceptions include ball-shaped candies, candies with hard sugar shells, gummy or chewy candies, sugar pressed candies, or instant drink mix packets (don’t try it).

We Melted Popular Candy to Make Cotton Candy!

Watch this video on YouTube

As for the cotton candy maker itself, it’s a blast from the past with the retro diner design. The machine includes two reusable plastic cones, a sugar scoop, a plastic rim, a plastic bowl, and an extractor head, all of which can be cleaned easily. It only weighs 2.5 kilograms and uses the US Standard 110/120 volt plug.

For the manageable price of $44.99, you can have this cotton candy maker, time to make your mini-home carnival!