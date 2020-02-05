This Michael Myers Netflix Shirt Lets You Try Your Luck This Valentine’s

Don’t you just hate it when you see a couple walking slowly in front of you, blocking your way, and mandatorily making you watch their romantic romp like they’re taunting you for being alone? Well, it’s about to get worse because Valentine’s Day is near. However, the right shirt just might help you attract the right kind of partner; we’re talking about the Michael Myers Netflix shirt.

It’s basically a shirt with a meme painted on it that says “Netflix and kill” with the notorious Halloween movie killer chilling with a knife, seemingly watching his favorite slasher movies. That’s right, while other people will be “Netflix and chilling,” on the days leading to February 14, you’ll be Netflix and killing… whatever that means for you. We don’t condone murdering anyone or anything, of course, unless you want to kill that idealistic fantasy about what you thought your ex was that’s preventing you from moving on.

Anyway, about the shirt; it might be best suited for Halloween but being alone on February 14 is a scary enough thought. You know what’s scarier than that? Being with someone on February 14 who isn’t compatible with you. Now, if they like your Michael Myers Netflix shirt, you know they’re the one, so it’s a good way to filter out your dates.

The base T-shirt only costs $18.00 but can also come in scoop neck, V-neck, tanks, raglan, and sweatshirt styles with a small price increase for some. Sizes range from small to 3XL and the shirt color only comes in white; that means you’ll want to be careful with stains especially if they’re red… from red wine, not blood. Now, go make a killing this Valentine’s, grab your shirt!