This Spider-Man: Far From Home Hoodie Needs A New Home

Are you sad that the Disney-Sony tug-of-war for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man resulted in Sony winning? Well, we hate to break it to you but Spider-Man: Far From Home is the last time we’ll be seeing Disney’s version of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. So immortalize Disney’s final Spider-Man movie with this Spider-Man: Far From Home hoodie!

It’s a hoodie that represents Peter Parker is all his cheerful lighthearted glory. The hoodie is officially-licensed and closely resembles the newest version of the Spider-Man costume as seen from Far From Home, specifically the red and black color themes. Of course, it also comes with an adjustable hood if in case you want to protect your secret identity.

Look closely on the fabric and you’ll see the faithfully implemented vinyl spider web accents in addition to the spider symbol. Need a place to store your web-shooters or movie tickets? The Spider-Man: Far From Home hoodie comes with two front pockets that are a lot less conspicuous than most.

It just so happens that this Spider-Man: Far From Home hoodie is a bit lost; Sony hasn’t made plans yet for the next Spider-Man films with Tom Holland, so maybe give a warm new place to stay in your home.

The Spider-Man hoodie will set you back $62 regardless of the sizes which come in from XS to XXXL, in case you’re a munchier version of Peter Parker in the Spider-Verse. In any case, you’ll be ready to fill in on the shoes of Iron Man… at least in style.

Don’t wait around until Sony ruins the Spider-Man franchise once again. Grab your Spider-Man hoodie while the good memories last.

