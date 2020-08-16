Three Cool Career Paths to Satisfy Your Inner Geek

Are you a high school or college graduate wondering how to turn your love of technology, sci-fi movies, video games, and/or math and science into a lucrative career? Maybe you’ve been working a dead-end job that pays the bills but barely allows you to utilize your diverse skills? Whatever has prompted you to search for a new career path, you’ll find that there are plenty of options to satisfy your inner geek.

Math, science, and technology have been immersed in every aspect of life resulting in a higher demand for individuals with strong technical, analytical, math, and science skills. Whether you’re a fan of robotics and electronics or computer graphics and coding, there’s a job custom-made to fuel your geeky passions even further. Check out some of the most popular below:

Web Developer

As more people turn to the internet for research, personal/professional tasks, socializing, entertainment, and shopping, there is an increased need for individuals to develop quality websites. From websites like Facebook.com that provide a platform for individuals and businesses to build relationships and conduct business to sites like Tootris.com that serve as a database for high-quality childcare service providers, web developers play a key role in helping companies to build their brand and reach their target audience.

A web developer’s job is to utilize their creative and tech skills to create websites that meet the needs of site owners/brands and their designated audiences. Though responsibilities may vary, ideally, a web developer is responsible for writing, editing, and designing website content (or overseeing these components) as well as making written, graphic, audio, and video content suitable for web platforms. On average, you could make anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 a year with an option to start your own business.

Video Game Designer

There was a time when spending hours in front of your computer or television playing video games was considered the geekiest of all things a person could do. These days, however, gaming has become a major pastime for everyone. In fact, the video gaming industry has evolved so much that people get paid thousands of dollars in cash prizes to compete professionally.

As a multi-billion dollar industry, there are plenty of opportunities for you to get involved in the very thing you love most. How awesome would it be for millions of people to spend hours each day competing to win a game you helped to design? As a videogame designer, it would be your job to help the team come up with everything from the story and concept to the characters and gameplay features. Working with the artist and developer, you’d work to create games that not only entertain but challenge gamers. The salary isn’t so bad either as you can rake in anywhere from $45,000 to $150,000 a year.

Robotics Engineer

Once thought of as something you only see on TV or in the movies, robots have become an intricate part of everyday life. From NASA and the US military to manufacturing and retail industries, robots have been used to do everything from creating safer working environments to exploring space. If your love of R2-D2 or Optimus Prime goes beyond the big screen, you’ll enjoy becoming a robotics engineer.

You’d be responsible for designing robots and robotic systems. From conducting research and designing software to assembling, testing, and upgrading robots, you’d be the go-to person to develop technologies that help to shape the world. From manufacturing to nuclear power, there are a ton of industries you can get into and allow your technological and creative skills to shine. There’s also the killer $60,000 to $120,0000 annual salary you could receive.

Back in the day, you got teased for your good grades, love of math and science, and geeky hobbies and interests. Today, it’s people like you that are in high demand to help drive the world forward. So, don’t be afraid to tap into your inner geek as you begin looking for a career opportunity that doesn’t just pay the bills, but fuels your deepest passions.