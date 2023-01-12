Comparing the stats of Thunivu and Varisu, including box office collection, occupancy rates, trailer views, Google Trends, and more.

The battle for the big screen is hotting up with both Varisu and Thunivu making impressive starts to their respective theatrical runs, having premiered around the world on January 11.

However, with so many fans and critics comparing the two movies, some even viewing them back-to-back, it can be difficult to gauge how the two productions are faring against one another.

Here is an interesting look at Varisu vs Thunivu, including the box office collections, occupancy rates, trailer views, budget and much more.

Both #Thunivu and #Varisu has crossed $300,000 at the USA box office. For #AjithKumar, this is on track to become his all time highest grossing film in the states. pic.twitter.com/stypq7aFuh — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 11, 2023

Thunivu vs Varisu: How do the stats compare?

Both Thunivu and Varisu opened on Wednesday, January 11 for the start of their theatrical run; with heavy focus on the Tamil Nadu audienceship as both are Tamil productions.

Whilst fans and trade insiders were initially sceptical about how each film would perform whence in competition with the other, it appears that the contest to fill seats is heating up nicely.

Whether Varisu or Thunivu is your preferred film, how have the two movies stacked up against each other in terms of production and promotional statistics?

Day one domestic box office collection:

Thunivu: Day one domesticbox office collection – Rs 24.4 Crore

Varisu: Day one domestic box office collection – Rs 26.7 Crore

Box office aggregator website Sacnilk reports that Varisu just managed to edge out Thunivu in domestic box office collection on day one of its theatrical run.

Day two box office estimations:

Thunivu: Day two box office estimations – Rs 17 Crore

Varisu: Day two box office estimations – Rs 17 Crore

Whilst we are still several hours away from the first reports of the day two box office collections being made public, Sacnilk estimates that both movies will make roughly the same amount of money on their second days.

Occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu:

Thunivu: Occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu – 78.84%

Varisu: Occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu – 67%

Across all four showing windows (Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Night screenings), Thunivu edged out Varisu in terms of occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu.

Day one overseas collection:

Thunivu: Day one overseas collection – Rs 9 Crore

Varisu: Day one overseas collection – Rs 15 Crore

Whilst the domestic performances may have been fairly even, Varisu has made impressive leaps forward in terms of international (overseas) box office collection over Thunivu.

YouTube trailer views:

Thunivu: YouTube trailer views – 60 million views

Varisu: YouTube trailer views – 43 million views

Thunivu’s official trailer was viewed on YouTube more than Varisu; however, it should be noted that the Ajith blockbuster debuted four days before the Vijay feature preview.

YouTube trailer likes:

Thunivu: YouTube trailer likes – 1.6 million likes

Varisu: YouTube trailer likes – 2.2 million likes

Despite having significantly less views that Thunivu on YouTube, more people liked the official trailers; demonstrating a higher engagement from fans.

Google Trends:

Thunivu: Google Trends – 12

Varisu: Google Trends – 18

Over the past seven days, there is a higher trend for Varisu searches on Google Trends than Thunivu, the same trend can also be seen over the past 30 and 90 days.

Theatrical rights sales:

Thunivu: Theatrical rights sales – Rs 86.25

Varisu: Theatrical rights sales – Rs 139 Crore

According to the reports online, Varisu sold its theatrical rights for significantly more than Thunivu.

Satellite and digital distribution:

Thunivu: Satellite and digital distribution – Rs 85 Crore

Varisu: Satellite and digitaldistribution – Rs 150 Crore

According to the reports online, the non-theatrical rights (satellite, digital, audio, and dubbing) were sold at a higher price for Varisu than Thunivu.

Budget:

Thunivu: Budget – Rs 200 Crore

Varisu: Budget – Rs 280 Crore

The overall budget for Varisu was significantly higher than that of Thunivu, but fans should note that this includes funds for promotional campaigns and pre-premiere sales.

Review scores:

Thunivu:

IMDB – 7.2/10

The Times of India Critics – 3/5

The Times of India Audience – 3.5/5

The Indian Express – 3/5

The News Minute – 2.5/5

Koimoi – 2.5/5

Mirchi9 – 1.75/5

Varisu:

IMDB – 7.4/10

The Times of India Critics – 3.5/5

The Times of India Audience – 3.6/5

The Indian Express – 3/5

News18 – 3/5

The News Minute – 3.5/5

Koimoi – 2/5

Mirchi9 – 2.25/5

Readers should note that described statistics are correct at the time of writing, but are subject to change.

