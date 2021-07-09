Celebrate National Video Game Day With These Timeless Video Games

It’s National Video Game Day, and in honor of this momentous holiday, we are bringing you the best, most timeless video games ever made! Whether you’re a millennial or gen x-er, you will certainly know most, if not all, of these games. So buckle up and get ready to throw it back with these games!

Asteroids

This retro video game came out in 1979 and was one of the most popular games during the golden age of arcade games. The player controls a single spaceship in an asteroid field which is periodically traversed by flying saucers. The objective is to shoot down the asteroids and saucers. Since its release, there have been many games to come out that were inspired by it. It even went on to become the highest-grossing arcade game of 1980! Check it out here.

Super Mario Bros.

Who could ever forget about the most famous brothers in all of the Mushroom Kingdom? Super Mario Bros. is just one of the many games starring Mario and Luigi. Released in 1985, it succeeded the arcade game Mario Bros, and was the first of the Super Mario series. This game is often regarded as one of the greatest and best-selling video games of all time with over 50 million copies sold worldwide. It’s fun, exciting, nostalgic, and sentimental. Get it here!

Diablo

Getting the world rid of Diablo, the Lord of Terror, can be quite a daunting task. You have to get through sixteen difficult levels before reaching Hell, but hey, it’s worth it. With its addictive gameplay and exciting quests, Diablo has received worldwide critical acclaim with an average rating of 94% on Metacritic.

Tetris

Tetris is one of those retro games that everyone knows. Until now, Tetris (or at least a version of it) still exists. There’s just something so addictive in trying to perfectly fit together the different pieces, don’t you agree? And don’t get me started on that surge of excitement you get when you complete a line (or several of them!). Built on simple rules, and yet requiring intelligence and skill, Tetris remains to be one of the best-selling video games ever. It is available on 65 different platforms, setting the Guinness World record for the most ported video game title.

Doom

Doom is the first of the first-person shooter series and was released back in 1993. It is known as one of the most significant games in video game history, helping to define the FPS genre and inspiring many other games. It is notorious for its high graphic violence and satanic imageries, with religious organizations criticizing its diabolic undertones. Due to its gore and violent nature, it was also one of the first video games to be given an M for mature rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

This one’s a throwback to the ever-iconic game that’s taken over generations worth of kids. With very simple rules, the player controls Pac-Man who must eat all the dots in an enclosed maze while avoid getting eaten by 4 ghosts. Eating large, flashing dots temporarily causes the ghosts to turn blue, allowing Pac-Man to eat them instead for bonus points. The characters in the game are very popular all over the world, even being used as Halloween costumes! In fact, Pac-Man has the highest brand awareness of any video game character in North America.

The Legend of Zelda

This game has received outstanding praises from critics and fans. Ocarina of Time was even listed by Guinness World Records as the highest-rated video game in history. To say that this is one of the most timeless games ever is an understatement, given the fact that it’s raked in countless awards over the years. Final Fantasy director Hajime Tabata even cites this game as an inspiration for Final Fantasy XV.

Street Fighter

One of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time, Street Fighter first came out in 1987. It then branched out with five main series games and various spin-offs and crossovers. It even inspired real-life fighting tournaments such as the Ultimate Fighting Champion MMA event.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Praised for its visuals, audio, and gameplay, Sonic The Hedgehog was a commercial success. The game has been ported numerous times, even having adaptations into other media. Check out this collection of SEGA Genesis classics!

Pokémon

Today, Pokémon is more than just a video game. With its not-so-humble beginnings, it is now an entire media franchise, encompassing just video games. It has its own anime series, films, trading card game, manga, and Monopoly game. It’s safe to say that it continues to leave its mark in the world of video games and popular culture. Check this out!