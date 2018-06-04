The Top 10 Cars in Movie History

Just as a cool car can make an awesome character, a bad car can ruin one too. The decision to have Bruce Wayne slumming it in a Jeep Renegade was met with bemusement by many Batman fans, and you’d never see James Bond kicking about in a Prius.

As transport continues to get more experimental, let’s look back at the best cars ever seen in movie history.

10. Mutts Cutts Van (Dumb and Dumber, 1994)

Image via Best Movie Cars

About as aerodynamic as, well a van that looks like a dog, the Mutts Cutts van is as ridiculous as it is awesome. Just don’t drink the beer.

9. General Lee (The Dukes of Hazzard, 2005)

Via Rotten Tomatoes

Fans of a certain era will dispute whether The General Lee belongs in a list of ‘movie’ cars, having risen to prominence through TV. However, the General finally brought its confederate charm to the big screen in 2005.

8. Optimus Prime (Transformers, 2007)

Image via Killing Time

Regardless of your opinions on Michael Bay and his love of explosions, Transformers have always appealed to the inner geek inside us all. There’s just something so satisfying in machines that can turn into other machines, and Optimus Prime is the coolest of the lot.

7. 1966 Ford Thunderbird convertible (Thelma & Louise, 1991)

Image via Giphy

An iconic car in an iconic scene, the plight of the ‘66 Thunderbird is well-known in movie history, and frankly, this car is awesome.

6. Herbie (The Love Bug, 1968)

Via Disney Wiki

A lot of us grew up on Herbie’s shenanigans, with this sentient VW Bug stealing the hearts of several generations. Even the combined might of Disney and Lindsay Lohan couldn’t quite ruin the appeal of this car. Well, maybe a bit…

5. 1992 Ford Explorer XLT tour vehicle (Jurassic Park, 1993)

Via Jurassic Park Wiki

The Jurassic Park tour car is awesome. Not only does it look great, but it boasts cutting-edge touchscreen technology, some ridiculous night-vision goggles, and is fully automated, meaning nothing can possibly go wrong.

4. Bandit’s 1977 Pontiac Trans Am (Smokey and the Bandit, 1977)

Via gadgetshowprizes.co.uk

About as cool as it gets really – the flaming bird decals and black and gold design is about as masculine as Burt Reynolds’ accompanying moustache. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.

3. James Bond’s 1963 Aston Martin DB5 (Goldfinger, 1964)

Via James Bond Wiki

Picking one of 007s’ rides was a tricky task, but the DB5 is top of the pile, personifying suave, sleek, and sexy. The car is nice too.

2. The Batmobile (Batman: The Movie, 1966; Batman, 1989; Batman Begins, 2005)

Via inautonews.com

As with James Bond’s cars, picking one Batmobile is an impossibility – with fans of the caped crusader all having their favourite. From the camp dual-cockpit of the original, to the dramatic Christopher Nolan incarnation (and everything in between) the Batmobile is almost always coolness personified.

1. Doc Brown’s 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 (Back to the Future, 1985)

Via Wikipedia

Never has a movie made what is, in essence, an absolutely terrible car so desirable. Everybody wants a DeLorean, don’t they? There’s something about those gullwing doors and the deliciously ‘80s styling that is so seductive. The time machine part ain’t bad either.