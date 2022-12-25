Top 5 Best Attack on Titan Intro Themes Ranked

Attack on Titan is known for many things, including, but not limited to, its stunning score of music.

The series has a fantastic soundtrack that runs throughout every episode and the intro themes are some of the best out there.

So, ahead of the final part of Attack on Titan’s Final Season, we ranked the top 5 best intro themes that the anime has had so far.

5. Shoukei to Shikabane no Michi – Attack on Titan Season 3 (Part 2) – Linked Horizon

The second opening of Attack on Titan Season 3 is reminiscent of the show’s first opening theme but doesn’t quite hit the heights of the original, which features higher on this list.

It comes from the Japanese band Linked Horizon, who have created many of the series’ iconic themes, as you’ll notice as you go through this list!

4. Shinzou wo Sasageyo! – Attack on Titan Season 2 – Linked Horizon

Another Attack on Titan intro from Linked Horizon takes the fourth spot on this list.

It’s another song that sets the tone for the season, as the stakes get higher and shocking revelations come to light. Linked Horizon can do no wrong.

3. Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen – Attack on Titan Season 1 – Linked Horizon

In third place on the list is the original opening to Attack on Titan, Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen, once again from Linked Horizon.

It feels like something of a typical anime intro, yet still manages to bring the hype and excitement for what the show is going to bring.

2. My War – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan The Final Season (Part 1)

My War took a little while to grow on me, but after watching the first part of Attack on Titan’s final season, it really stuck the landing.

The chaotic strings at the start of the song really set the precedent for what’s to come in the first part of the final season and it all fits perfectly with the animation of the intro. Highly deserving of its second spot.

1. Rumbling – SiM – Attack on Titan The Final Season (Part 2)

Rumbling, by SiM, is hands down my favourite Attack on Titan intro theme.

It’s loud, and dramatic but also lyrically quite poignant. It fits everything that’s happened in the series so far, and that’s about to happen perfectly. And most importantly, it’s an absolute bop.

