Consider yourself a true movie buff? Or know someone who claims to know all the answers for any movie quiz? Put your knowledge to the test with these top 5 quizzes for silver screen nerds. You’ll need to brush up on every genre, from screamers and B movies to chick flicks. Get your popcorn at the ready…

Here are the top 5 quizzes for real movie buffs!

1. The All Rounder

This is a fantastic all-rounder movie quiz from Buzzfeed that has been designed to test your knowledge across all genres and departments of film. Titled ‘Only Real Movie Buffs Can Score Higher Than 75% On This Quiz’, it features questions on everything from Oscar nominations and awards to ‘guess the still’ and directors/screenwriters. Film students stand a better chance than most, but if you’re a movie fan with a top dog memory you just might succeed.

2. The Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz

Empire’s ‘Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz’ is made for serious Potterheads only. If you don’t know your Acid Pops from your Aconite, or your Chocolate Frogs from your Canary Creams, don’t bother taking this up at all. You’ll need to revise all the different characters (however minor), including actors’ names or voiceovers. Basically, you need to swallow the books and devour the movies before attempting to test yourself.

3. The One for Horror Fans

Love a scary slasher movie? Kill for a flick that can make your stomach turn? If you’re a dedicated watcher of eerie horrors or a sucker for spooky storylines, you need to take the ‘Death by…’ quiz to put your horror movie education to the test. You may think you know all the answers, but do you really? Sure, you’ve got character names, the cast and film crew, year of release and even the movie scores nailed. But can you guess by horror weapon? In this quiz, you will need to match the lethal weapon to its rightful owner. It covers classics as well as some more recent ones, so be prepared to study across the decades.

4. One for the Quote Kings / Queens

Got loads of time on your hands? Good, because you’ll need it with this 99 Famous Quotes Quiz. That’s right, there are 99 quotes to plough through and you will have exactly 9 minutes to complete it all. If you consider yourself the King or Queen of quotes, you can really put your memory on trial. The quiz page features its own countdown timer (which starts as soon as you’re ready) and it will score you as you go. Don’t worry though, you can also hit the pause button in case the pizza boy is at the door.

5. The Film Soundtrack Quiz

Put your musical ear to the challenge to see if you can recognise film titles by their soundtrack with the Film Soundtrack YouTube Quiz. You will need a pen and some paper (and some Q-tips to clean out those ears). Music nerds who know their scores will find this a breeze perhaps, but some of the soundtracks are tougher than others. You may recognise some instantly, but no doubt there’ll be other pieces that you will struggle with. They span all genres and decades, and there will be just 17 seconds to guess each one. A great game to play with friends if you don’t fancy geeking out solo.