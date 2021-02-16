This year was supposed to be an exciting year to geek out on films such as Hawkeye, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Eternals, Loki, Black Widow, and so much more. However, with everything still going on with the pandemic, most theaters are not yet operational. Moreover, a lot of us are still pretty hesitant to go out and enjoy these films as they rightfully should be. Fortunately, we have a lot of time in our hands to watch from the comfort of our homes. Thanks to online streaming platforms and local TV, we still get to binge-watch all the awesome shows out there. Here are some of the top TV adaptations of comics that you should check out.

The Umbrella Academy

Based on Gerard Way’s graphic novel of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings who reunite to solve the murder of their father. They all also happen to have superpowers, as their father adopted them long ago to form the world-famous Umbrella Academy, a team of superhero siblings. As they go deeper into their father’s murder, they find out that the world will soon end, and it is up to them to save it. Check it out on Netflix!

Many Lucifer fans would be surprised to find out that this is actually based on The Sandman spin-off comics of the same name. It follows the rebellious Lucifer and his misadventures on Earth as he manages a nightclub in LA. Contrary to common belief, Lucifer isn’t the evil guy many portray him to be. In fact, he just has a knack for punishing and bringing justice to criminals. Luckily, he becomes an LAPD consultant to the brilliant Detective Chloe Decker who seems to be the only woman in the world immune to his charms.

Superman & Lois

We all know what famous comic book this series is based on, but this one has a unique take on everything we’ve seen about Superman. This series takes us a few years into the future where he and Lois Lane finally get together and start a family of their own. In fact, they finally meet the biggest challenge of all – juggling the stress and pressures that come with being working parents. To top it all off, they return to Smallville and get reacquainted with Lana Lang, Clark’s first love.

(Also check out Lois & Clark)

Based on the Teen Titans, this dark-humored DC show follows Robin as he leaves Batman’s side to do some good on his own. However, when a supervillain threatens to take over the world, he has no choice but to get help from a group of young superheroes.

Doom Patrol

Filled with dark humor, Doom Patrol shares the same universe as Titans. It follows an unconventional group of “freaks” with superpowers. Oddly enough, the world wants nothing to do with them. However, they have no choice but to team up and save the world when they are called to a mission that is difficult to refuse.

WandaVision

To those looking forward to MCU’s Phase 4, this show is a great way to start it. This miniseries follows the events of Avengers: Endgame with Wanda and Vision living a small, normal suburban life. Trying to blend in with humans, the two end up realizing that things are not what they seem.

The Boys

In the world of The Boys, superheroes are treated as gods. They have all the power and influence in society so normally, some of them end up abusing it. This show follows the powerless as they go on a quest to expose the truth about a group of superpowered individuals known as “The Seven”.

Ms. Marvel

This new MCU series focuses on a teenage Pakistani-American girl Kamala Khan. Seen as a fan fiction geek, she has an affinity towards superheroes, especially her idol Captain Marvel. Because of this, she struggles to fit in at home and in school. That is until she gains superpowers of her own.

Based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Snowpiercer first became an award-winning film before becoming a Netflix series. The series shows the world in a new ice age after attempts to combat global warming fail. Earth is now a frozen wasteland, and the only way humans survive is by riding a circumnavigational train The Snowpiercer. Tensions arise when abuses and inequality in the train become rampant, and another revolutionary war brews.

Set in the Arrowverse, this series features characters that were introduced in Arrow and The Flash. It focuses on time-traveller Rip Hunter who recruits both superheroes and villains to stop an impending apocalypse. When heroes are not enough, the world needs legends.

Led by Agent Phil Coulson, the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistics Division recruits a small and highly-trained team of agents to investigate and tackle cases that involve aliens.

