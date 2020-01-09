Toss A Coin To This Witcher Medallion, It’s The Best Netflix’ The Witcher Viewing Companion

Netflix has finally done it. It has challenged HBO in the crown for the most ambitious TV show genre ever: dark fantasy. With The Witcher, Netflix promises a throne-taker that could potentially unseat Game of Thrones. Well, did The Witcher do it? Not quite, sadly, but it’s a pretty good show nonetheless and ought to spark your interest anew in The Witcher video games and this awesome witcher medallion!

That right there is a medallion made out of silver and magic. It symbolizes the school where a witcher comes from and in this case, it would be the Witcher School of the Wolf; it’s worn famously by Geralt of Rivia himself (played by the dashing Henry Cavill) in the show. It’s not quite the same in appearance as the one Geralt wears on the Netflix show, though; this witcher medallion takes after the design of the one from the video games.

Now you don’t have to drink some poisonous elixirs and undergo mutations just to look like a witcher. This medallion brings you one step closer there a lot more safely.

It’s a lot more fashionable than the flat circular witcher medallion of the show that’s for sure. Now, instead of being made out of silver, this one is made from magnesium alloy for better toughness and longevity. The eyes also light up red with batteries included. Hence, you can make it appear like it does its purpose just like in the games, which is to light up when magical creatures and entities are nearby.

Now, as for the sword training and the white hair, that’s up to you– it might take several years to get there. What won’t is this witcher medallion, you can have it in just a few days upon placing your order– it’s only $29.99! Don’t hunt monsters without this!