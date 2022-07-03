The upcoming anime reboot of Trigun Stampede has just shared its new teaser trailer, confirming a 2023 release and the main voice cast.

Space Western is a fascinating and sometimes ridiculous subgenre of science fiction; look at Cowboy Bebop and Firefly for the most infamous examples.

However, one of the iconic space western series is Trigun, the original manga series from Yasuhiro Nightow that was published from 1997 to 2007.

An anime adaptation premiered back in 1998, but there is now a brand new Trigun anime project in the works – here’s everything we know so far about the Stampede title.

CONFIRMED: Classroom of the Elite season 3 confirmed ahead of S2 premiere

TRIGUN IS BACK BABEY!! I'm so excited for the new Trigun Stampede anime… Had to squeeze this out in time for AX as a print. LOVE AND PEACE!!????????? pic.twitter.com/U5hCXGzhiG — wishu @ AX C58 (@wishchu) June 27, 2022

The Sims 4 High School Years | Official Reveal Trailer

Trigun Stampede anime gets new teaser trailer

In June 2022, it was announced that a new Trigun anime project was in production, titled “Stampede”. However, this is not a new sequel anime and is reportedly a reboot/reimagining of the original manga series that will be entirely produced using CG by Studio Orange (Beastars).

At the recent AnimeExpo event, a brand new trailer was shared online, see below, under the caption “The immortal masterpiece “TRIGUN” will be reborn after 25 years.” The Trigun Stampede anime series will premiere in 2023, but a more specific release window has sadly not yet been revealed.

The good news is that it has now been confirmed in a press release that Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the anime in more than 200 territories around the world. The official synopsis, via Comicbook, opens by describing Vash the Stampede, “a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble.”

“The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don’t end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it’s never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there’s no proof that he’s ever taken a life. In fact, he’s a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who’s more doofus than desperado. There’s a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain’t your typical outlaw.” – Trigun Stampede synopsis, via Comicbook.

THEY’RE BACK: New Panty and Stocking anime project announced as fans assume season 2

Production team and voice cast revealed

In addition to the new tease trailer, the production team and main voice cast for Trigun Stampede were confirmed in the YouTube caption.

Directing the series will be Kenji Muto (Beastars), with Koiji Tajima being the head concept designer (GANTZ:0).

The confirmed main voice cast includes:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede (Inosuke from Demon Slayer)

Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions (Gai Ikari from Super Hero Taisen)

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash (Kumiko from Sound Emporium)

Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives (Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama)

Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem (Shiki Ryogi from Kara no Kyoukai)

WANTED

??????????

VASH THE STAMPEDE

??????????

ALIVE

??????????

$$6,000,000



Original New Anime in 2023

Disaster warning! The Humanoid Typhoon is coming!#TRIGUN pic.twitter.com/uNYKIcucTE — ?TRIGUN STAMPEDE?????? (@trigun_anime) July 3, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]