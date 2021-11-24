TV Sitcom Episodes To Celebrate Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is probably THE biggest holiday of the year. It’s the time of the year when people come home to their families, and have a special, hearty thanksgiving dinner. Let’s not forget about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, football games, Black Friday shopping, and binge-watching some lighthearted Thanksgiving episodes. Check out this list for some TV sitcom episodes to watch!

Friends – “The One Where Underdog Got Away”

Friends - S01E09 - Everyone's Thanksgiving Sucked

Watch this video on YouTube

First on this list is the show’s first Thanksgiving episode where the gang spends the holiday together after having their original plans cancelled. However, things get even worse when they get locked out of the apartment, ruining dinner. On the bright side, they all have a great time with their grilled cheeses.

How I Met Your Mother – “Slapsgiving”

Lily and Marshall prepare to host their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, only to have Ted and Robin make things awkward by sleeping together the night before. Meanwhile, Barney remains on edge as he anticipates the third slap in his and Marshall’s bet from season 1.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – “Thanksgiving”

The Best of Thanksgiving in the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Watch this video on YouTube

The whole precinct spends Thanksgiving together at Amy Santiago’s apartment. However, they soon learn that her cooking is less than impressive.

New Girl – “Parents”

New Girl – Parents clip1

Watch this video on YouTube

Jess’ divorced parents come to visit her at Thanksgiving, forcing her to juggle two celebrations. However, she has a hidden agenda to “Parent Trap” them into getting back together. As expected, her plan backfires, but it does provide a lot of laughs.

Modern Family – “Punkin Chunkin”

Modern Family | Pritchetts vs. Dreamers: Punkin Chunkin Thanksgiving

Watch this video on YouTube

The Pritchett family finds themselves divided between the realists and the dreamers when Cam ends up having to prove his Punkin Chunkin story to the family. The whole episode’s a lot of fun as they try to throw a whole turkey across a football field with a giant slingshot!

That 70s Show – “Thanksgiving”

That '70s Show – Thanksgiving clip1

Watch this video on YouTube

Thanksgiving dinner at the Foreman’s gets interesting when Laurie brings home an attractive friend from college, catching Eric’s attention. He immediately becomes infatuated with her.

Fresh Off the Boat – “Huangsgiving”

Fresh Off The Boat – Huangsgiving clip2

Watch this video on YouTube

This hilarious episode shows a pressured Jessica as she gets a 5:00am call from her mom, choosing her over her sister to host that year’s Thanksgiving dinner. It’s her first time hosting the holiday, so you can say things get pretty intense at the Huang’s.

Friends – “The One with the Football”

Friends - the one with the football 1

Watch this video on YouTube

This Friendsgiving episode takes us to a competitive football match between Ross and Monica, taking “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level. Things get super intense when they start fighting over the Geller cup!

Orange is the New Black – “F—sgiving”

OITNB - Alex and Piper dancing 1x09 Sub Español

Watch this video on YouTube

Piper finally makes peace with Alex and awaits a visit from Larry on Thanksgiving. However, we see Healy’s true colors when he throws Piper in solitary confinement for dancing with Alex. The experience of solitary forces Piper to take a serious look at her life, and come to several conclusions about the future.

Everybody Loves Raymond – “No Fat”

Everybody Loves Raymond - No fat

Watch this video on YouTube

After a visit to the Senior Health Fair, Marie decides that she and Frank must start eating healthy. As Thanksgiving approaches, she and Deborah scheme to throw a “no fat” Thanksgiving dinner. To the men’s dismay, they watch as their usual turkey, stuffing, and potatoes turn into vegetables and tofu-turkey!

The Office – “WUPHF.com”

Thanksgiving: Expectation vs. Reality - The Office

Watch this video on YouTube

Dwight puts together his own version of Hay Place at Dunder Mifflin’s parking lot to recreate his fondest childhood memories. While obsessing over this dream, he loses his relationship with Angela, who meets her future husband at the event. Ouch, right?

The Mindy Project – “Thanksgiving”

Richa Shukla in "The Mindy Project" Thanksgiving Episode

Watch this video on YouTube

What could be worse than running into an ex on a holiday? Well, that’s exactly what happens to Mindy when she attends a friend’s get together. She awkwardly runs into Dennis, her blind date from the pilot episode.

Cheers – “Thanksgiving Orphans”

With nothing else better to do on Thanksgiving, the whole gang celebrates the holiday together at Carla’s new home, vowing to have the best Thanksgiving ever. However, an uninvited guest crashes the party and changes the tone of the entire night.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Talking Turkey”

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air S01 E12 Talking Turkey 720p NF WebRip

Watch this video on YouTube

Will’s mom comes to visit on Thanksgiving, and gets disappointed when she finds out that the kids have become lazy. Because of this, Aunt Viv assigns Carl, Will, Hilary, and Ashley to prepare their Thanksgiving feast.

Friends – “The One with All the Thanksgivings”

Friends HD Thanksgiving Flashback- Monica and Rachel

Watch this video on YouTube

Probably the most popular Friends Thanksgiving episode of all, this one features each character reminiscing each of their horrible Thanksgiving experiences. One in particular, causes Chandler to realize and admit his true feelings for Monica. Plus, there are flashbacks!

Parks and Recreation – “Harvest Festival”

A Brief History of the Harvest Festival | Parks and Recreation

Watch this video on YouTube

Leslie Knope is determined to make that year’s Harvest Festival the best one yet. However, things go south when a Wamapoke tribal leader puts a curse on the event and Li’l Sebastian goes loose!