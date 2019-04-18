Ubisoft Gives Away Assassin’s Creed Unity for FREE to Raise Donations for the Notre-Dame Fire Restoration

Just days ago, the iconic French landmark, Notre-Dame cathedral, was consumed by flames in the heart of Paris. Among many other individuals and organizations contributing to the restoration, French game publisher Ubisoft is doing their part by donating €500,000 to the cause. But that’s not all. Considering that their game Assassin’s Creed Unity takes place in Paris during the French Revolution, they decided to offer up the full game for free to gamers through April 25th via their Uplay platform on the PC.

When we created Assassin’s Creed Unity, we developed an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks – one of the most notable elements of the game was the extraordinary recreation of Notre-Dame. In light of Monday’s events, we will be donating €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral. We encourage all of you who are interested to donate as well. In addition, we want to give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of Notre-Dame the best way we know how. For one week, we will be giving Assassin’s Creed Unity away free on PC, for anyone who wants to enjoy it. You can download it now for Uplay PC here: http://assassinscreed.com/unity-notredame/. Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined. We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture.

Once the destruction is assessed at Notre-Dame, hopefully we’ll see that this medieval structure has survived the fire mostly intact with little lasting damage. Until then, this is your opportunity to explore and take in the painstaking detail they incorporated into recreating the gorgeous cathedral within the Assassin’s Creed Unity game. Grab it now while you can! The offer ends April 25th. And the great thing is that when you do, you get to keep and play the game forever, not just until the download deadline. You’ve got nothing to lose (except a little hard drive space on your PC)!