Here’s the Ultimate Gamer Dream Job [PS5 Alert]

Looking for the ultimate gamer dream job? Who isn’t???

Here’s one for you – albeit it being a one-time gig.

WhistleOut is doing its thing once again, and it is offering one lucky individual the chance to take on the ultimate gamer dream job for at least 50 hours.

One avid gamer will have the chance to play with and review a brand new PlayStation 5 for a minimum of 50 hours. The gig pays $1,000 PLUS the console!

What do you need?

You’ll be able to use your gaming expertise to complete the following tasks:

Play a total of 50 hours

Answer a few questions about your experience with the console

Pay attention to your experience overall —think about things like online vs. offline experience, comparisons to older generations, download speeds, and new features

In order to get the best experience out of your new console, you’ll ideally have:

A television that supports 4K gaming, with HDMI support

A reliable internet connection

How do you apply for the job?

Visit the application page and apply. It’s that simple. Just make sure you do it no later than 8:59 PM PST, December 16, 2020. The winner will be announced on December 18.

Good luck!