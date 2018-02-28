The Ultimate Marvel Supersuit: One Suit to Rule Them All

Black Panther’s recent release means the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are careening towards their inevitable showdown with Thanos. We’ve been waiting since 2012 for Earth’s mightiest heroes to join forces against the big guy, but what if we didn’t need 20 heroes to take him down, but just one, instead?

Sure, we’d miss out on 18 great movies along the way, but what if there was a way to transform the average citizen into a world-saving superhero? That’s just what the guys at Plusnet did, researching the best tech from the members of the Avengers and combining it into the ultimate superhero suit.

Read on to see a full breakdown of the suit, which packs quite a punch and looks sleek and stylish while doing it!

