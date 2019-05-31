Underrated Games That Are So Good, You Won’t Believe They’re Free

Ever had one of those long hectic days at work or a bad day in general and you want to unwind? You just want to escape and forget about it, diving into a new world doing whatever you want to do. Escaping reality for a short while can be good for you, especially when you could do it for free! Below you will find some of the most amazing games that you can play and it can all be done free of charge.

Game on!

The world of gaming is dynamic and gets better and more developed every day. Free games have become the norm quite recently. Thanks to the steam CEO Gabe Newell aka Gaben, Steam offers numerous games and over the years it has become one of the best gaming platforms. Take a quick look at any list of free games on steam and you’ll see that a significant amount of the biggest games in the world happen to be free of charge. So if you want to save some money or you’re bored and want to pass the time, enjoying some of the best games ever is your ticket to having a world of your own and you can become whoever you want.

So many choices, so little time

The choices are limitless. Have a look below at some of the most enjoyable free games available:

World of Warships

World of Warships – Hyperweapon

This game is not only one of the very best naval warfare simulation games, but also it’s free to play. It has 200 different warships for players to unlock, ranging from battleships and cruisers to aircraft carriers and destroyers. Players can hop on their naval ships, aim for their target and blast away. World of Warships is such a sight to behold.

Crossout

Crossout – When The Build Looks Amazing But You Hate The Weapons! (Crossout Gameplay)

This is a post-apocalyptic MMO action game where you craft and build monstrously-sized machines and use them to destroy others in explosive online matches. You can craft different kinds of vehicles from small buggies to rugged off-roaders. Your arsenal of weapons is just as large! Get your hands on rocket launchers, power drills and machine guns. Fight and build your reputation in this dangerous yet exciting world.

Rift

Rift | First Impressions | Is It Worth Playing | Gameplay & Review 2017 | HD 60FPS

Rift is an exciting MMORPG that is pretty popular and free to play. Embark on an epic journey in the fantasy world of Telara. Watch as your character grows, develops new skills, wield special weapons, and defeats many foes and beasts. Head the calling and choose a faction, either the Defiant or the Guardians. After you’ve made your choice, you can start your adventure in this gigantic and epic world.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile – Beginners Guide 2019

This free-to-play action RPG lets you choose from six different classes. Either a Templar, Ranger, Witch, Duelist, Shadow, or a Marauder. Each class can have either one or two of the three core attributes in the game, Strength-Dexterity- Intelligence. Start quests and raid different dungeons to reap the rewards, earning a lot of new gear and powerful weapons along the way.

Neverwinter

Why You Should Play Neverwinter In 2019

Neverwinter is a beloved RPG that takes you to the Forgotten Realms. Explore the areas and fight off against hobgoblins, kobolds and many other mythical creatures. It is filled with vigorous action and a captivating story. From skill-heavy combat fights and a pretty world to explore, this game is a good choice for you if you want to escape into a role-playing world and go on magical adventures with your friends.

Shadowverse

He's Basically Mono with Drain! | Shadowverse Gameplay Mini Expansion

This is an epic free-to-play card strategy game that has anime art styles, it also gives you a chance to pick from eight different classes. The Dragon, Nemesis, Vampire, Elf, Necromancer, Witch, Bishop, and the Royal. This game rivals some of the most popular card strategy games out there by incorporating interesting mechanics and different play styles. Start building your decks and duel against other players to turn the tide in the card game world.

DOTA 2

Dota 2 WTF Moments 322

This is one of the most famous and popular multiplayer online battle arena video games. This game was originally based off a community-created mod for “Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos” and its expansion pack “Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne.” The game is played in matches between two teams of five players, each player chooses one of the many different hero characters that you can control. Wield one of the powerful items in the game and battle your way to destroy the enemy’s “Ancient” structure to emerge victorious.

Your own new world

Things that are for free are the best things in the world. There are so many wonderful things that could happen in the gaming world, whether you like to play alone or with friends or you want to make new friends along the way. Dive into the different fantasy worlds and make it your reality.