We all have a Netflix addiction fascination. With nearly 14,000 titles in its library, the online streaming platform has everything for everyone. This includes both original and non-original content. Because of its vast offering, I’m pretty sure you’ve experienced having a hard time choosing what to watch. The home page of the app may offer its most popular and recommended videos, but have you ever wanted to explore Netflix’s hidden gems? If your answer is yes, you are in luck. Here are some of the most underrated Netflix TV shows and movies.

Medici

This historical drama focuses on the powerful and influential Medici family of 15th century Italy who were the bankers of the Pope. Set during the Renaissance era, Medici tells the story of how the family fought to preserve their power and wealth as they control the richest bank of Europe at that time. This series is an exciting show to watch especially if you’re into period dramas. Mix that with dirty politics and shocking scandals, you’ve got yourself the recipe of a thrilling series. The show is mainly praised for its compelling acting with stars such as Dustin Hoffman and Sean Bean. The series has a total of 3 seasons. Sadly, Netflix did not renew it for a fourth season.

About Time

About Time is not your usual romantic comedy-drama. It focuses on Tim Lake as he finds out from his dad that the men in his family can time travel. Gifted with this ability, Tim decides to use this power to improve his love life. By making several attempts to go back in time to get the girl of his dreams Mary, Tim finds love and ends up marrying the girl. Later on, however, he finds out that his dad has cancer, but he can’t do anything about it. This movie is so much more than just your ordinary romantic comedy because it also highlights the importance of family and living in the moment.

Giri/Haji

This British TV series was released internationally on Netflix and stars an ensemble cast. Set in both London and Tokyo, it follows Japanese detective Kenzo Mori on his quest to search for his brother in London. His brother, assumed to be dead, is accused of killing the nephew of a Yakuza member. This is why he believes that his brother is alive and in hiding. During his search, Kenzo meets Sarah Weitzmann of the Metropolitan Police and Rodney Yamaguchi, a half-Japanese sex worker. The series ran for only 2 seasons. It was surprisingly cancelled in September 2020 especially with its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. On the website, it is described as “Smart, suspenseful, and superbly shot, Giri/Haji is a near-perfect crime thriller with a surprisingly sharp sense of humor”. If you do have the time, this is definitely one of the most underrated Netflix TV shows.

The Coldest Game

The Coldest Game is a Polish spy film that centers on Joshua Mansky, a brilliant mathematician and alcoholic. He finds himself trapped in the world of espionage during the Cuban Missile Crisis. When their first pick gets murdered, the US secret service kidnaps Mansky to compete in a chess tournament against the Russians. The film mostly has mixed reviews. However, Bill Pullman gives a fantastic performance as Professor Joshua Mansky. If you love Cold War thrillers, this is the movie for you!

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is a young adult American Netflix TV series. This one is definitely a must-watch since it comes from the amazing Dreamworks Animation Television. Its animation, however, comes from Mir, a South Korean studio. The series is about a young girl Kipo Oak, who is looking for her father. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where mutated animals rule the land, she and her friends must survive the challenges of braving such a journey.

All three seasons of the series have a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but have too few reviews to make a consensus. Many critics dubbed it a must-watch. It joins the ranks of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Gravity Falls, and Steven Universe. Though it is a young adult series, many say it appeals to many age groups. Moreover, the series is a “vibrant mosaic, with a unique world, multidimensional character relationships, and a deeper underlying plot”. If this staggering review doesn’t get you to watch this, I don’t know what will.

Street Food

If you love food and travel, this is a hidden gem you cannot miss! Street Food is a Netflix original documentary series that explores the mouth-watering street food found in different parts of the world. It features not only each country’s staple dishes and respectable chefs but also its unique culture. Its first season, with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, focuses on Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Its second season highlights Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia.

Want to see more listings Netflix has to offer? Check this out!

Check this out for some holiday movies that came out on Netflix last year!