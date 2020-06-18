Using Tech to Improve Focus

Technology has often been blamed for reducing mental focus and productivity. Social media for example has been attributed to a decline in productivity in most companies.

This is because most employees have become addicted to their gadgets – making it difficult to fully concentrate on what they are being paid for.

Nonetheless, technology can also be used to improve focus in various ways. There are several apps designed to cut out online distractions and allow you to work without any interruptions. There are also applications that increase focus by encouraging you to take notes.

Below are some of the ways through which tech can be used to improve focus:

Use of website blockers to prevent distractions

Technology can be a major source of distraction – especially if you are using your computer and the internet to work. Some people are addicted to social media platforms and other website pages, that they can’t resist opening them even if they are undertaking a serious task.

The best way to manage this is by downloading website blockers such as Freedom, RescueTime, and many others. These blocking apps will increase your concentration and focus by shutting out everything apart from what you need.

Timer Apps

Technology can also be used to enhance focus and get important tasks done through applications such as Pomodoro. It is very easy to forget tasks – especially when you have a lot of work to complete within a short time.

That is why using time tracker apps such as Tide and TomatoTimer can be very helpful in improving productivity. The applications are designed in such a way that they will remind you to switch to the next task. All you need to do is to choose an app that suits your needs.

Use of note-taking apps

Another way technology can be used to boost productivity is through the use of note-taking applications. Using apps like Evernote to stay focused is important because they not only help you to concentrate, but also take note of ideas and new information that you encounter.

Another advantage of note-taking apps is the ability to share what you have learned with other people. It won’t be possible to recall information or an idea you came across with someone else if you didn’t put it down.

Avoid procrastination

With a lot of applications and smartphone technology at our disposal, the tendency to procrastinate is always eminent. Most of the applications are designed to make work easy for us. Consequently, it becomes easy to forego minor tasks that you could have done today until the following day.

Nonetheless, there is a way that the same technology can be used to prevent procrastination. You can do it by setting a timer on your smartphone, tablet, or any other gadget you are using. The timer should be set to go on for 15 or 20 minutes to remind you to do something that you have always been postponing for the.

Set daily goals

Setting goals is one of the best ways of improving focus. Learn to separate your long-term goals from short-term goals. Most people put emphasis on long-term goals and forget to set daily goals.

Failing to set goals makes it easy to forget important tasks and lose focus in the course of the day. There are hundreds of applications that can help you set SMART daily goals – hence improving your focus.