Video Games and Consoles You Should Get for Your Gaming Experience

It’s not surprising to see men and women of all ages playing video games on their consoles, PCs and mobiles. Sales of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One show no signs of dwindling, and mobile and PC games are always in competition for popularity. It’s a phenomenon that has actually overtaken the music and film industry in revenues, because of its cool factor, and the social interaction and emotional involvement gaming gives. If you’re in the market for another awesome game to play and add to your collection, check these tips below.

Mesh Games

Mesh has lots of games for your kids and the kid in you – Tricky Twists, Kung Fu Phone Fight and Flip the Chip are just some of the. They're terrific for family bonding time and for parties, too.

Snipperclips for Nintendo Switch

This cooperative puzzle game allows players to play with pieces of paper and try to solve the puzzle by forming different shapes. The game has party and blitz modes offering players opportunities for four-player modes. For families, this is the best game to enjoy and play together as it will challenge the nerds and make game night competitive yet exciting.

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack is a great game for families to play. You can use your cell phone, which makes it much more convenient. And if you don’t know about playing it yet, it teaches along the way. But, like all games, mastering the techniques makes playing it so much more exciting.

Game consoles

The current big 3 in gaming consoles are the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Hard-core gamers have all of them, and more. So which games and consoles will you choose? There’s nothing like the best or the latest and reading about the specs is overwhelming. Every system fails in some features. The best thing to do is understand your interests and what you need to meet them. Once you are ready to with your list of items or features, you can go ahead with the purchase.

The Switch is the latest, released in March 2017. While it’s not the most powerful, it has the most extensive variety of games. Some of the exclusive games Switch features are- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8, and others. In addition to this, Switch has also signed for games for Shovel Knight, TumbleSeed, Stardew Valley, Rime, TowerFall, Travis Strikes Again, Floor Kids, etc.

PlayStation 4 was the most popular console until the Switch came out. But, for all the Nintendo hype, PS4 is still worth buying, especially for its intense action games. Its new released games, God of War and Detroit: Become Human, are exciting brilliant, too. The PS4 Pro, targeting the 4K TV market, has significantly more powerful processing than its two older versions, the PS4 original and Slim.

Xbox One

This Microsoft product is the best alternative to PS4 and other consoles. There are multiple games which Xbox supports. Some of the games you can enjoy with your family are-Motorsport 7, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Gears of War 4, etc. There are two different models of Xbox available in the market today-Xbox One S and Xbox One X. Buying Xbox is like having Microsoft ecosystem and is a significant investment.