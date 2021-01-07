Video Games We’re Looking Forward to in 2021

Last year was indeed a surprising and depressing year for most people due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. When most of us were stuck at home, we had video games to help us turn the tide. In fact, many reports say that the lockdown triggered a boost in the video gaming industry last year. In addition to that, the industry also boomed with the launch of several popular games and the PlayStation 5. With this, here are some 2021 video games that we are looking forward to.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok - Teaser Trailer | PS5 Showcase

This action-adventure game is under development with Santa Monica Studio and will be published under Sony. With over a year’s worth of hype, fans are looking forward to the sequel of the God of War franchise. This highly anticipated game follows the 2018 God of War. This sequel is loosely based on Norse mythology and takes place in ancient Norway. It will follow the protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus. Speculations say that the game will bring upon Ragnarok which makes this an exciting release for this year.

Hitman 3

This is the eighth main installment of the Hitman series and the final installment of the World of Assassination trilogy. Its release this year comes as the series celebrates its 20th anniversary which raises the bar high for this installment. The game will once again focus on Agent 47 and will feature six new locations such as Dubai, Dartmoor, Berlin, and Chongqing. On top of that, fans will get to play this game upon its release on January 20, 2021.

Halo Infinite

With an expected release late this year, Halo Infinite is the sixth main installment of the Halo series. The sequel will pick up the story of the Master Chief, following the story of Halo 5: Guardians. According to Microsoft, this version of Halo will be much more human as Master Chief returns with “his greatest adventure yet to save humanity”.

Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights will feature four heroes from the world of Batman, excluding the main man himself. It is said to focus on Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Players can play it solo or with a team and can switch between any of the four heroes.

Over the holidays, a tweet from the Gotham Knights Twitter account finally teased a release date. The tweet is of a photo with “Happy Holidays” written over it. Right in the background is a Flying Graysons poster with the dates July 16-July 21 which many speculate as the release date of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy - Official Reveal Trailer | PS5

Potterheads, get ready for this action role-playing video game set in the 1800s. Players will get the full Hogwarts experience as they choose their Hogwarts House, attend classes, cast spells, brew potions, tame magical beasts, and much more! The game also allows open-world exploration with exciting locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. The game’s release date is still unknown, but stay tuned!

Twelve Minutes

TWELVE MINUTES | Reveal Trailer

12 Minutes takes place in just one apartment, requiring the player to play through a loop of events spanning, well, 12 minutes. The premise of the game revolves around a husband and his pregnant wife. Police arrive at their apartment accusing the wife of murdering his father years ago, and in attempting to arrest her, kills her. The loop then repeats with the player taking control of the husband’s actions, so that he can change the events of that night.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

The third installment of the Dark Alliance series is based on the popular tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. It will feature the characters of R.A. Salvatore’s novel series The Legend of Drizzt with 4 playable characters. These include Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-Brie, Bruenor Battlehammer, and Wulfgar.

Deathloop

DEATHLOOP - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5

This game focuses on Colt, an assassin stuck on a time loop of the events of a party. He has 8 targets to take out by the end of the party. If his mission fails, the loop restarts. Of course, this doesn’t sound as easy as it really is. Colt needs to use a combination of stealth, combat skills, and strategies to complete his mission. Deathloop will be released on May 21 this year.

The Medium

The Medium - Gameplay Demo [4K]

This psychological horror video game is in the third-person perspective as Marianne, a medium who can travel to the spirit world. She uses her psychic abilities against evil forces and to solve puzzles. Excitingly enough, players will get to play this by January 28.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer Featuring Jack Black | Xbox Showcase 2020

The original game of this series came out 15 years ago which makes the release of the sequel even more highly-anticipated. In development since 2015, Psychonauts 2 will follow Raz. Raz is a newly graduated psychonaut with psychic abilities. Players can use other powers such as telekinesis, levitation, and pyrokinesis throughout the game.

