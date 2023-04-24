Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date and Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 will get released in a few hours, and here, we have disclosed the release date and timing for the episode.

Previously, we saw Arnheid struggling to meet her imprisoned husband to apply ointment to his wounds. However, when she gets an opportunity to meet Gardar, both of them escape the prison. The climax of the episode showed Fox and his men looking for the husband-wife duo. As the preview and the synopsis have been released, we can expect to see our beloved Thorfinn and Einar helping Arnheid and Gardar.

When does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 16 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 16 will get released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM PT. Netflix and Crunchyroll simulcast the episodes of the anime series for International fans. The below time schedule will help you track the episode on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:30 AM

Central Time: 11:30 AM

Eastern Time: 12:30 PM

British Time: 5:30 PM

European Time: 6:30 PM

Indian Time: 10:00 PM

Besides that, here’s the time schedule that will help you get the episode on Netflix:

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM

Mountain Time: 1:00 AM

Central Time: 2:00 AM

Eastern Time: 3:00 AM

British Time: 8:00 AM

European Time: 9:00 AM

Indian Time: 12:30 PM

What happened in the fifteenth episode of the anime series?

Snake was desperate to see Gardar getting the worst punishment as he killed his soldier. So, when Arnheid requests him to allow her to meet her husband, Snake refuses. One of the soldiers agrees to let Arnheid meet Gardar, but the rest of the soldiers refuse to untie him. While Arnheid cures Gardar’s wounds, only one soldier stays with them to keep an eye on them. Gardar uses this opportunity and attacks the soldier. After that, he flees with Arnheid.

When Snake spots his dead men, he asks his remaining men to find Gardar and Arnheid. On the other side, Thorfinn and Einar talk about a peaceful world that will be free of war and slavery. While they discuss their thoughts with each other, they see Fox approaching the barn with his men, and all of them start searching for something. Seeing this, Thorfinn understood that they were looking for Gardar.