Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Release date, Time and Recap

The followers of Vinland Saga anime may want to know when will Episode 5 of its second season release. If you are one of those fans, you can count on us as we bring all the release information for the upcoming episode.

The anime previously showcased how Einar’s and Thorfinn’s destiny brings them together in an unknown territory. For the time being, the duo has not become friends, but as the manga‘s Slave Arc suggests, a close friendship will brew between Einar and Thorfinn, and the former will also help the latter to find a meaning to live again.

Well, fans can’t wait for the main protagonists of Vinland Saga to come together and start living a peaceful life.

The famous ear scene happened this week



Anime: Vinland Saga S2 pic.twitter.com/4vGJGQuDXH — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) January 26, 2023

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 get released?

Episode 5 of Vinland Saga Season 2 will come out on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. PST on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Japanese fans can watch the episode on the local channels on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:30 A.M. Besides that, here is the time schedule that fans across the globe should follow:

Pacific Timing- 8:30 A.M (February 6th)

Central Timing- 10:30 A.M (February 6th)

Eastern Timing- 11:30 A.M (February 6th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 4:30 A.M (February 6th)

Central European Time- 5:30 A.M (February 6th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 P.M (February 6th)

Philippine Time- 12:30 A.M (February 7th)

Australian Time- 3:00 AM (February 7th)

The anime series’ fourth episode revealed Thorfinn’s past to Einar

Fox made several cuts on Thorfinn’s body with his sword. As he tries to injure him more, Snake shows up and beats him. After that, Snake first apologizes to Thorfinn, but soon he tries to attack him with his sword. However, Thorfinn countered Snake’s attack and survived. Seeing this, Snake says that Thorfinn dodged his attack as he wanted to live, but Thorfinn seemed confused as he also wanted to learn why he wanted to live as he doesn’t have any motive left.

“See that, Thorfinn? Your body says it wants to live”

~Snake (Vinland Saga S2 Ep4) pic.twitter.com/hkFZhMZwtD — Vinland Saga World (@VinlandWorld) January 31, 2023

Seeing Thorfinn’s condition, Einar immediately took him to the doctor, who said that he would recover soon as he had no severe injuries. Later, Einar realized that Thorfinn was able to fight Snake because he was a warrior, and when he confronted Thorfinn, his doubts were cleared. The worst part was that Einar learned that Thorfinn was involved in the wars and killed numerous people.