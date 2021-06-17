Father’s Day is coming in a few days, and we have yet to give our dads the perfect gift! Finding the perfect gift can seem daunting, but it’s actually quite easy and fun if you know where to look. Good thing we have right here a list of some of the wackiest gifts for geeky dads. Check it out!

Universal Socket

If your dad is anything like mine and is into tools and gadgets, then this gift is perfect! It’s a universal, self-adjusting tool that can conform to the shape of any nut or bolt there is. This makes it easier for them to work without having to choose the right size socket. Plus, it’s compatible with most electric drills, screwdrivers, and manual sockets, making it the most practical and handiest gift ever.

Toilet Timer

As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, this hilarious toiler timer runs for approximately 5 minutes. It sends a clear message to its recipient, hopefully without any offense taken!

Star Trek Stickers

Give your geeky dad the chance to be proud of his love for Star Trek with these Star Trek decals. They’re waterproof and super sticky, making them perfect to stick on laptops, phones, cars, water bottles, bikes, skateboards, and many more. A set contains 70 stickers. Your dad will definitely enjoy looking for places to stick them on! Just hope your mom doesn’t mind.

Geeky Dads PopLife Card

Why settle for a plain old boring greeting card when you can give your dad a cool pop-up card. These pop-up cards come in several cool designs perfect for dads. Some of these designs involve a truck, jeep, camping gear, F1, golf cart, fishing boat, and a motorcycle.

Blue Screen of Death T-Shirt

Programmer or IT dads will certainly love (or hate) this blue screen of death shirt. It depends on how well they take this joke because we all know blue screens of death in real life are no joke at all!

Multi-Purpose Table Organizer

This multi-purpose table organizer is everything your dad doesn’t know he needs! It’s a charging dock and wallet/watch/glasses/coins/key holder in one! Now, your dad won’t have to lose his essentials because they can all be kept in one place.

Thor Hammer Bottle Opener

This awesome Thor hammer bottle opener will make your dad feel like the superhero that he is. It’s made of stainless steel and comes with a hanging chain for easy storage. Use it to pop open any bottle.

Star Wars Tie

This Star Wars Millennium Falcon Tie is the perfect balance of geeky and stylish. Your dad can wear it to work or even just at home.

Geeky Projects for Dads and Kids

If you want a geeky gift that will help you and your dad spend some quality time, then this book is a great gift! It contains some pretty cool DIY projects that you and your dad could do to share your love for science and learning. It has activities such as “construct the best slip n’ slide ever” and “create a customized comic strip or your own board game”. For sure, you won’t run out of fun things to do together with this book.

Electronic Guitar Shirt

This dorky guitar tee is anything but ordinary with an actual playable guitar. Rock out all major chords by strumming the magnetic pick over the strings. It also has a mini guitar amp speaker that your dad can clip to his belt!

Dungeon Master Mug

This oak tree wood Dungeon Master mug is the perfect mug to hold your dad’s favorite ice cold beer. The inside of the mug is made of stainless steel to help keep his beer colder for longer!

Barney Stinson Pajamas

These Barney Stinson suit pajamas will make your dad feel extra stylish (and bachelor-y). Because we all know that our dads could use a pick-me-up sometimes, and these pajamas are LEGEN-wait for it…DARY!

Universal Cleaning Putty

If your dad’s a gadget geek, most likely he would need this universal cleaning putty. This effectively and easily picks up dust on any surface including keyboards and car air-conditioners!

What if Darth Vader took an active role as a parent? Imagine how funny it would be to see Darth Vader raising a son while juggling the life of the Dark Lord of the Sith. It’s a pretty out-of-this-world concept which is why it’s a great gift for newbie dads. Life lessons include lightsaber batting practice, using the Force to raid the cookie jar, and Take Your Child To Work Day on the Death Star.

