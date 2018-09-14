We Want Us Some of These Star Wars Undies

Star Wars undies. How can we say no? Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift (get ahead on your Christmas shopping), they’ll more than do!

Long-time readers, you know about our weakness for geeky underwear, and you probably share it, too. So, this one’s especially for you likeminded people.

MeUndies is best known for their ridiculously comfy, well-made undies aimed at inspiring self-love and expression through anything-but-basic basics. Each month, the company unveils a new print to the undie-obsessed, often including member-exclusive prints.

This month’s latest print, and perhaps the most eagerly awaited, is a special-edition Star Wars collaboration, putting the faces of your favorite characters on your skivvies. The print features the beloved mugs of Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Yoda, surrounded by a galaxy of glow in the dark stars throughout.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All illustrations were hand drawn by MeUndies in-house design team. Even more notably, this is the first collaboration to feature characters and symbols from both the Dark Side and the Rebellion together. MeUndies’ passionate community, brought together by love of comfortable, well-made Undies, is now brought even closer by its collective love of Star Wars.

Browse the entire collection of Star Wars undies here.