Wear Your Geek Loud and Proud With These Dresses [Giveaway]

Summer is the perfect time to wear dresses, so this week’s giveaway is all about that – geeky dresses that will make you feel and look good.

Up for grabs is an item of your choice from this collection of geeky dresses by Svaha. They create STEAM (Science | Technology | Engineering | Art | Math) inspired clothing, with all their dresses having pockets. Yup. Because we all NEED pockets.

Svaha’s story begins when the founder, Jaya, couldn’t find a single space-themed clothing for her daughter, who was an aspiring astronaut. Having experience with all things geeky and nerdy – the guys behind the brand used to work at ThinkGeek – they hit Kickstarter to get things going. Since then, they have expanded their clothing line for adults, kids, and babies.

Since we’re all adults here (or so we’d like to think), we’re looking at Svaha’s geeky dresses.

The winner can choose any of the dresses from Svaha’s adult dresses collection, but let us share some of our favorites.

Get these dresses and channel your inner Felicity Smoak, won’t ya?

Again, you can find all of Svaha’s geeky dresses here, and if you win, you may take your pick.

So, how to win? Follow the instructions in the widget.

Some important things to remember:

The giveaway runs from today, July 24 (Tuesday) to July 29 (Sunday). The winner will be announced on July 30 (Monday).

The giveaway is open WORLDWIDE!

Tweet once a day, every day, to earn more entries.

