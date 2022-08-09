What date and time will Marvel's I am Groot release on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios’ much-awaited ‘I am Groot’ series is close to its official release on Disney Plus, and here’s exactly when you’ll get the new series on the streaming platform.

Guardian of Galaxy Vol. 2 introduced us to an adorable talking tree named Groot. However, we never got to see enough of Groot in the MCU movies. So, fans are ecstatic that Groot got his solo animated five shorts mini-series, which will be on our screens in a couple of hours.

Marvel fans couldn’t be happier this year as the studio already blessed them with several TV series, including Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Besides this, we also got to meet the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, as we wait for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, MCU has come up with the animated story of Baby Groot. So, we can say that 2022 is a lucky year for Marvel fans.

I am Groot | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10969 I am Groot | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1cNBV3LG5n0/hqdefault.jpg 1060799 1060799 center 32600

I am Groot will release on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST. Here’s the time schedule that you can follow:

Pacific Timing: 12:00 AM PST

Central Timing: 2:00 AM CST

Eastern Timing: 3:00 AM EST

British Timing: 8:00 AM BST

Indian Timing: 12:30 PM IST

Australian Timing: 5:00 AM AEST

The animated shorts will have a run time of 15 minutes each. Moreover, you do not have to wait for a week to meet Groot, as all the five shorts will land on the streaming platform altogether. Below, we have listed the titles for each short:

Short 1: Groot’s First Steps

Short 2: The Little Guy

Short 3: Groot’s Pursuit

Short 4: Groot Takes A Bath

Short 5: Magnus Opus

Groot didn’t take much time to become a pop culture sensation and a fan-favorite character since he first appeared on the screens. Also, his iconic line ‘I am Groot’ found a place in several memes.

Groot takes it easy for the day. ? Start streaming ‘Groot Takes a Bath’ from Marvel Studios’ #IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uJusZMIYyt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 8, 2022

Although we do not have an official premise for the mini-series yet, the I am Groot trailer hinted that we would be seeing a story of Groot’s childhood. Vin Diesel will be voicing Groot, Bradley Cooper will be the voice of Rocket Raccoon, and James Gunn will reportedly take on the role of Wrist Watch.