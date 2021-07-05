Gamers everywhere were quick to anticipate the launch of the PS5 late last year, but many are still loyal to its predecessor. The big question still remains whether or not PS4 gamers need to upgrade their consoles, considering that the PS4 is awesome and so well-loved. So the answer is no, PS4 gamers don’t need to upgrade just yet. Instead, why not level up your console and gaming needs with these awesome PS4 accessories? Check it out below!

Nyko Data Bank

This Nyko Data Bank is a low-cost storage solution that will allow you to upgrade your console’s internal storage up to 8 GB. Now, you can play even more games without having to worry about lagging and filling up your storage space. Just place this on top of your console as it draws power from your console’s AC adaptor.

ASTRO Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro

Specially made for your gaming needs, this headset delivers pro-quality audio for gamers when they need it most. It comes with a free Audio Command Center so players can have improved control over voice communication and audio settings. With its leather noise-canceling ear cushions and Dolby Audio, gamers get a full cinematic, 3D audio gaming experience. Check it out here!

PS4 Cooling Charging Dock

This multipurpose PS4 stand is so useful for any PS4 user out there. It serves as both a cooling and charging dock for your PS4 console and controllers. Store up to 12 games in its game slots. Choose between regular and fast charging which takes 4 hours and 2 hours to charge your controllers, respectively.

Racing Simulator

Next-level gaming means having your own racing simulator at home! This high-quality steering wheel stand is compatible with most universal racing seats available in the market. This will instantly make you feel like a pro when racing with friends or even participating in some competitions.

PS4 Controller Skin

Don’t you just hate it when you’re in the middle of a really intense game, and your palms get sweaty and slippery which distracts you the rest of the game? Well, this controller skin with grip will surely improve your gaming experience by improving your controller grip and handling. It also comes with 4 different pairs of thumb grips for additional control.

PC Steering Wheel

Achieve that real racing experience with this universal PC steering wheel. It comes with a self-adjusting linear pedal that adjusts the gas threshold level and brake threshold level according to step strength.

DualShock 4 Charging Station

If you want a sure and reliable charging station for your PS4 controllers, then the official Sony-licensed DualShock charging station is a perfect choice. It’s a practical device to have for long hours of playing as you can swap a drained controller for a fully charged one.

Nyko Type Pad

For gamers who also like to use the DualShock 4 for chatting and playing at the same time, the Nyko Type Pad is the ideal gadget. It has a full glow-in-the-dark QWERTY keyboard, rechargeable battery, and connects via Bluetooth. Get it here.

Portable Gaming Monitor

This portable gaming monitor from GAEMS ensures a virtually lag-free gaming experience with its 60 Hz refresh rate. With a 15.5-inch screen size, enjoy games, videos, and more in high-quality resolution.

Game Capture HD60

Make sure to capture your best gaming moments with the Elgato Game Capture HD60. Whether it’s to relive your best kills or share your gameplay with other gamers, this device is best for serious gamers who want to share their skills with the world.

Sony Camera V2

This Sony Camera V2 goes perfectly with the Elgato Game Capture HD60 so you can add a picture-in-picture video of yourself while broadcasting your gameplay. Plus, this camera has awesome features like facial recognition.

PlayStation VR Mega Pack

Discover a whole new realm of virtual reality games with this PS VR Mega Pack. Transport and immerse yourself into these epic games for the full gaming experience. This mega pack includes 5 game download codes: VR Worlds, ASTRO Bot rescue mission, Skyrim VR, everybody’s golf, and Resident Evil 7.

PSVR Aim Controller

This one is for all the FPS gamers out there who want to take their virtual reality experience up a notch! With this aim controller, you can experience actually aiming at and shooting down enemies, making it even more realistic. It also has advanced motion sensing and light tracking technology.

Arcade Fight Stick

This Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick is a great device to have when you don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket. It’s not exactly the arcade fight stick that pros use, but it’s compact and doesn’t cost much. It does, however, provide you with the legit arcade game experience if that’s what you’re looking for.