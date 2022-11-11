The duo, Ian and Poppy, are about to embark on a new game in Apple TV Plus’ latest run, but where is F. Murray Abraham’s character? We explain what happened to C.W. Longbottom in Mythic Quest Season 3.

Even though Season 3 will run until the end of January 2023, fans can rest knowing that Apple TV has already green-lit Season 4.

Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz, the American comedy series first premiered in 2020, following a fictional game studio developing the titular MMORPG, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, and David Hornsby.

What Happened to C.W. Longbottom in Mythic Quest Season 3?

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 1, titled Across the Universe, saw the team prepare to celebrate C.W. Longbottom’s party, after he was expected to return from his year-long book tour.

However, in a surprising turn of events, David is asked to read a letter from C.W. which turns out to be a suicide note.

The character reveals his fatal prognosis and explains that he decided to take his own life, preceding a declaration of love towards his teammates.

The episode ends with the group reminiscing fond times with C.W. and deciding to drink his coffee and cough syrup concoction as a sign of respect.

F. Murray Abraham’s Mythic Quest Departure

C.W.’s sudden exit from the series is all because of actor F. Murray Abraham’s surprising departure from the show earlier this year.

Deadline reported back in April that Abraham would not be returning for Season 3 and shared the following statement:

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest. Beyond that we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

The exact reason behind Abraham’s exit is still unknown and fans of the show were understandably shocked by the character’s sudden end.

How Many Episodes are in Mythic Quest Season 3?

Mythic Quest Season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its third run, giving this season a greater episode count than previous seasons by one entry.

Aside from the double-bill premiere, which will air the first two episodes, Season 3 will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Friday.

The following release schedule confirms that the Mythic Quest Season 3 finale will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Below, we have included the full release schedule for Season 3 and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Across the Universe – Friday, November 11, 2022

– Friday, November 11, 2022 Episode 2: Partners – Friday, November 11, 2022

– Friday, November 11, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Friday, November 18, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, November 25, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, December 2, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, December 9, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, December 16, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, December 23, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Friday, December 30, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – Friday, January 6, 2023

Mythic Quest Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

