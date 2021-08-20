What Is the Craziest Roller Coaster in the World?

Roller coasters are crazy, thrilling, and super fun. They’re not for everyone, but they’re definitely worth a try. If you were a roller coaster geek, you would know that there are different types of roller coasters all over the world, varying in heights, lengths, speeds, and rider experiences. With National Roller Coaster Day happening this month, geek out over some of the world’s craziest roller coasters! Check out the list below.

Takabisha, Fuji-Q Highland, Japan

Famous for having a drop of 121-degrees, Takabisha was the former steepest roller coaster in the world before it was dethroned by the next roller coaster on this list. Its name literally translates to “high-handed” or “domineering” which is pretty accurate. Riding this coaster will definitely be a ‘horrible’ experience with its sudden acceleration by a linear motor, sudden rise, and temporary stop in fall position. Because it is a single-vehicle coaster, it promises the same thrilling experience no matter where you sit.

TMNT Shellraiser, Nickelodeon Universe Amusement Park, New Jersey, USA

It’s pretty surprising that the steepest roller coaster in the world, with a vertical drop of 121.5 degrees, is found indoors. It has the exact layout as its predecessor, Takabisha, and is themed to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you’re brave enough, prepare for a heartline roll that puts you upside down, just to speed up a moment later to 62mph in 2 seconds!

Cannibal, Lagoon Amusement Park, USA

Cannibal is Lagoon Park’s most thrilling ride. It lifts riders 208 feet and plunges them into a 116-degree, beyond vertical free-fall into an underground tunnel. Riders travel up to 70 mph over 2,735 feet and through 3 inversions.

Yukon Striker, Canada’s Wonderland, Canada

It is the world’s tallest, longest, and fastest dive coaster. With a maximum speed of 130kph, this coaster broke all sorts of records, and currently shares the record for tallest dive coaster in the world with Valravn in Cedar Point. Plus, upon its opening, Yukon Striker is also the only dive coaster in the world to feature a 360-degree loop.

Fury 325, Carowinds, USA

Fury 325 is the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. A giga coaster is a type of roller coaster with a height or drop of at least 300 feet (91 m). Here, riders begin their adventure in one of three 32-passenger, open-air trains to the peak of 325 feet followed by an extreme 81-degree drop. Riders then race into a massive 190-foot tall barrel turn and a high-speed S-curve reaching speeds of up to 95 mph!

Time Traveler, Silver Dollar City, USA

This roller coaster with a twist features spinning trains! Yes, you read that right. Riders even get to control the rate of spinning with an eddy current brake located underneath each car. Its unique 360-degree controlled spin gives riders a different experience each time!

Banshee, Kings Island Park, Ohio, USA

Banshee is the world’s longest inverted roller coaster. From its rider requirements alone, you can already tell that this is a really intense ride. For example, riders must be between 52″-78″ tall to ride. They should also have at least 3 functioning extremities to ensure a normal center of gravity. They are also required to wear a shoulder harness with a between-the-legs safety belt.

Formula Rossa, Ferrari World, Dubai

If you’re gaga over roller coasters, Formula Rossa is one of the craziest that you must try! It is currently the fastest roller coaster in the world with a top speed of 240kph or 149.1mph. To add to its craziness, the roller coaster accelerates to its top speed in just 4.9 seconds using a hydraulic launch system. With a length of 2.2km, Formula Rossa’s shape is similar to the legendary Italian racetrack Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Smiler, Alton Towers, Staffordshire, United Kingdom

The Smiler holds the world record for most inversions on a roller coaster with a jaw-dropping total of 14 inversions. With a speed of 85kph and a length three times that of Oblivion, the Smiler will challenge your body and mind. Unfortunately, this one is no longer operational due to several incidents.

El Toro, Six Flags, New Jersey, USA

“El Toro” literally means “the bull”. From the name itself, this wooden roller coaster already gives us an idea of its power. Moreover, loose clothing is not allowed when riding this coaster, as it tries to shake you off your seat!

Kingda Ka, Six Flags, New Jersey, USA

The craziest roller coaster title goes to Kingda Ka! It’s no wonder this coaster is known as the king. It is the tallest roller coaster in the world and the fastest in North America. To give you an idea, it is 45 stories high and accelerates to 128mph in just 3.5 seconds! Imagine riding this thing for 3,118 feet. You’ll realize it’s pretty crazy that everything just happens in under a minute.