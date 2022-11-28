Daniel Craig returns popular detective Benoit Blanc to the silver screen to solve another murder against a scenic backdrop and we reveal which song plays during Glass Onion’s end credits.

Most movie buffs are extremely excited to be receiving another Knives Out whodunnit at Christmas, therefore, they’ll be glad to hear that a third film in the franchise has already been green-lit.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

What Song Plays During Glass Onion’s End Credits?

The song that plays over Glass Onion’s end credits is Glass Onion by The Beatles.

Instead of giving viewers a post-credits scene in the style of Marvel, Rian Johnson decided to deliver the song that inspired the title of the sequel.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote the song in 1968 serving as a response to their fans’ obsession with the band. The lyrics housed a number of hidden meanings and its mystery is something that lends itself to the film sequel’s title.

Some viewers were puzzled over Johnson’s decision to leave out a post-credit scene, considering the third Knives Out film is already confirmed, but the song replacement is a fitting end to the narrative.

Glass Onion Soundtrack

Accompanying an original score composed by Knives Out’s Nathan Johnson, is a list of popular songs from a variety of artists, with some actors playing covers of the songs in the mystery.

The sequel’s soundtrack is currently available to stream on Amazon.

Below we have created a track list of all the songs used in Glass Onion:

Fugue in G Minor, BW 578 Little – Written by J.S. Bach and performed by Tatiana Nikolaeva

– Written by J.S. Bach and performed by Tatiana Nikolaeva Mothership Connection (Star Child) – by Parliament

– by Parliament Bach’s Music Box – ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor – Written by J.S. Bach and performed by Brandon Frankenfield

– ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor – Written by J.S. Bach and performed by Brandon Frankenfield Aeraki (To Thiliko) – by Eleni Foureira

– by Eleni Foureira Blackbird – Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

– Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney Hourly Dong – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

– Joseph Gordon-Levitt Under the Bridge – Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith

– Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith To Love Somebody – The Bee Gees

– The Bee Gees Take Me Home, Country Roads – Toots & the Maytals

– Toots & the Maytals Star – David Bowie

– David Bowie Abzorbing Dance – John Denon and Richard Paul Vallance

– John Denon and Richard Paul Vallance Starman – David Bowie

– David Bowie Cool Change – Little River Band

– Little River Band Mona Lisa – Nat King Cole

– Nat King Cole Glass Onion – The Beatles

Glass Onion will be streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The sequel served a one-week limited theatrical release at the end of November and interested parties will have to wait an additional three weeks before it then arrives on the streaming platform.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform.

