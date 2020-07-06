What to Do to Your Phone Before Trading it In?

If you have an old phone that you no longer use, the best thing to do about it is to trade it in for a brand new one and maybe for some extra cash. You may also trade this back to your phone manufacturer or carrier so you can earn credit for a new one. You may also choose to trade your phone to a reliable third party seller and be able to earn store credit.

However, if you are planning to trade in your phone for a brand new one, the first thing that you have to be concerned about is the safety and security of your data. Never take the risk of allowing your data or files to be passed into the wrong hands once you hand it over. Make sure that the buyer will never be able to access any data that you have on your phone. Luckily, it only takes a few steps for you to make sure that your data is safe and that you won’t have any issues as you trade in your phone. Want to know how to do it? Read further.

Backup Your Files

If you are looking to trade in your phone, see to it that all your important data has been backed up to make sure it is safe and secured. This way, by the time you have your new smartphone, you will no longer have issues with transferring this data. So, before you trade-in your iPhone, make sure you backup your data. For iPhone users, tap Settings>iCloud>Storage and Backup. In case this backup feature is not enabled, you should select Backup Now. This allows your data to be safely kept in the cloud. But, Android users do not have a wireless backup feature. They would need a USB cord so they could copy and transfer the files to their computer. You can also download and install an app that will allow you to create a backup of your files. Examples of these include MyBackup Pro and G Cloud Backup.

Enable Data Encryption

Data encryption is important because it allows your data to be scrambled so it would be unreadable to others. With data encryption, your data will be encoded in a manner that is concealed to unauthorized users. It greatly protects your confidential information and any other sensitive data you have on your phone. You will need to have a data encryption key that is unique only to your device to be able to unlock the encryption. Users of iOS devices have their data encrypted by default. However, Android users will need to have the data encryption feature enabled manually. To do this, you need to go to Settings>More>Security>Encrypt Device. You have to wait for some time before the entire process will be completed.

Do a Factory Reset

Enabling the data encryption feature can do wonders in making your data safe. But, performing a factory reset also adds an assurance that all the data you have on your phone is extra safe. Activating the factory reset feature will delete all the data that you placed on your phone. What is left would be factory defaults as if you got hold of your phone for the first time. iPhone users can do this by going to Settings>General>Reset>Erase All Content, to be able to wipe all the data from the device. Android users can do the same thing by going to Menu>Settings>Privacy>Factory Data Reset>Reset Phone and then all the data you have on your device will be removed.

Consider Pairing Out Your Phone From All Devices

If you paired your smartphone with any other Bluetooth or smart device, please unpair it before trading it in. Check your phone and see which devices are paired with your unit. Then, consider unpairing them one by one. Make sure your Bluetooth is turned on so you can see the list of devices that were paired with your phone. Then, tap the gear wheel icon next to it to be able to unpair each device.

Pull Out Your SD and SIM Card

Since you will be trading in your smartphone, see to it that you pull out your SIM or SD card. This is not a difficult thing to do except if you have an older model of iPhone. It may take some know-how as it can be a bit tricky to remove. But, newer iPhone models now make it easier for one to remove the SIM or SD card. Pulling out your SD or SIM card will help further protect any information that’s stored there. Note that the process of removing the SIM or SD card may vary depending on every phone model or brand. Do not forget to always check the manufacturer manual before pulling it out. Remember that you will be trading the phone to another user so there is no reason for you to leave your SIM and your SD card in it.

Make Sure Your Phone is Clean

A clean phone is very important, especially if you want to trade it in. Your phone may look old, but at least it should not look filthy. You have to see to it that it is in its best look and condition as much as possible. You may use some cleaning wipes designed specifically for electronic devices to clean your phone. Or, you may just opt for a dry clean cloth to make sure your phone does not have those old marks of fingerprints, dirt, and what have you. Do this not because you fear that the company where you trade your phone won’t accept your dirty looking unit. But, for courtesy’s sake, you have to hand it over clean.

Now you’re ready to walk into the store and trade-in your phone. But, if you are not yet sure whether your phone is worth trading in there is a way to figure it out. Many phone companies have device appraisal pages where you will be asked about the manufacturer of your phone and its overall condition.