What to Expect in the Pokémon Virtual Fest

People may be discouraged from going out but it doesn’t mean we can’t attend events – like the Pokémon Virtual Fest! The Pokémon Company announced this online Pokémon-themed amusement park that will be open to everyone from August 12-31, 2020. To those who want to get access to the theme park, all you have to do is download the Cluster app and you can play from there. The app can be downloaded on your PC, smartphone, and a VR version of the theme park is even available.

The virtual theme park can be accessed by anyone in any country, but take note that the game is only in Japanese. However, fret not, as there are walkthroughs (and Google Translate) available to help you navigate inside the game. Moreover, exploring is part of the adventure, right?

What to Expect

The virtual Pokémon theme park has attractions and rides that fans can experience. There will also be missions given to you throughout your visit so that you can unlock more attractions.

When you first enter the game, you will be asked to choose from three avatars that wear hats based on Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobbie. Afterwards, you will enter the lobby where you can see some ads and even the latest trailer of the Pokémon anime. The lobby is also the place that acts as the entrance to the park and to the missions.

Image Credit: Pokémon

Park

Entering the park, it is really just like a themed amusement park – only virtual. From here, you can visit the four areas:

Attraction Area

This area is open at launch. The area has rides you can go on like the Pokémon Gigantamax Ferris Wheel to get a bird’s eye view of the park; the Galarian Weezing’s Exciting Train to take you around the park; and Snorlax’s Fluffy Trampoline where you can bounce on Snorlax. This is also the area where you can get a photo opportunity with the Pikachu Mascot.

Beach Area

If you want to relax for a while and take pretty pictures, the Beach area is the place you should go. The attractions in the area are Wailord’s Sky Ocean Cruise where you will ride a Wailord blimp in a simulator; Lapras’ Maritime Athletics, Let’s Catch! Magikarp, and the beach where you can go on a hot balloon ride.

Image Credit: Pokémon

Store Area

Amusement parks won’t be complete without those mini-games that you play in stalls – and that’s what the Store Area exactly is. You can try playing at Inteleon’s Shooting Shop to take down as many targets as you can, or at Dugtrio’s Ring-Throwing Shop where you will attempt to land the rings you throw on Dugtrio. This area also has Psyduck’s Dream Shop which is basically the gift shop for the whole park. A tip to remember, bring items into the shop and you will get rewards.

Masterball Event Stage

This is where special screenings of livestreams or Pikachu dances happen. However, this area is not always available and is only open when there are special events. This is also where you can get your picture with the Eevee mascot.

Missions

Image Credit: Pokémon

There are three missions you can do during this event. These missions can also be a collaborative effort where multiple players can chat with each other – using the app’s chat – to figure out how to pass the mission.

Walkthrough

As we mentioned before, there are walkthroughs available for the event. If you want to see Day 1 of the virtual fest, watch this.

Device Specifications

As mentioned before, you can access the park through the Cluster app and it works on multiple devices. Here are the specifications needed to download the app:

Windows

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 or higher

Memory: 8GB or more

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 540 or higher

Free storage space: Minimum 2GB

Mac

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 model or above

CPU: Intel Core i5 or above

Memory: 8GB or more

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 540 or higher

Free storage space: Minimum 2GB

VR Devices

CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 or higher

Memory: 8GB or more

Graphic board: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD R9 290 or higher

Free storage space: Minimum 2GB

SteamVR installed

Smartphones

iOS: iPhone 8 models or later

Android: Google Pixel models or later

