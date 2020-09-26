Potterheads can finally experience the magic of the wizarding world with Hogwarts Legacy. The existence of the game was leaked years before, but Warner Bros. Games finally confirmed its existence. For those looking forward to play the game, here’s what to know about Hogwarts Legacy.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is described as “an immersive, open-world, action role-playing game set in the 1800s wizarding world, which puts players at the centre of their own adventure.”

The game was officially announced during the PlayStation 5 event this month. Since it was just recently announced, not much is yet known about the game. More details will come out as its release nears, but here’s what we know so far:

While the game is set in the Harry Potter world, the story you’ll experience when you play will be completely independent. The story starts off with you being admitted as a 5th year student – unlike all the other Harry Potter games we know. From there, you’ll be attending classes, living in Hogwarts and more. However soon after, you’ll find out that you actually have a special ability linked to Ancient Magic. At this point, you’ll be given a choice whether you take advantage of this special ability or stop it from destroying the magic world.

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay

So what’s the gameplay like in Hogwarts Legacy? Since this will be an immersive, open-world RPG, players will be able to freely explore the world of Hogwarts. Moreover, the stories in Hogwarts Legacy won’t be limited to the ones we know in the books. Since the game is set in the 1800s, our favorite trio Harry, Hermione, and Ron won’t make an appearance in the game.

While the game is titled as Hogwarts Legacy, the places you’ll be able to visit won’t be limited to the Hogwarts Castle. Players will be able to visit other places like the Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Avalanche, the game developer for Hogwarts Legacy, further explains, “[Players] will grow their character’s abilities as they master powerful spells, hone combat skills and select companions to help them face off against deadly enemies.” As to who those companions would be, Avalanche has not said anything yet. They add, “Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.”

As of now, it seems that the game will only be a single-player game.

Other Details

As mentioned before, Hogwarts Legacy was announced during the PlayStation 5 event. However, the game will also be available in other platforms such as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 4 Pro and PC. Unfortunately, no news on whether it will be coming on Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in 2021, no specific dates announced yet.

Portkey Games

Portkey Games is the name of the label that Warner Bros. Games will be publishing Hogwarts Legacy under. The name comes from the magical item called Portkey from the Harry Potter Universe. Just like the item, Portkey Games wants to “transport fans to their own adventures inspired by the Wizarding World.” Other than the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, Portkey Games has also released two other Harry Potter games; Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an AR mobile game where players bring the wizarding world into the real world. It is just like Pokémon Go but instead of hunting for pokémons, you are looking for Foundables to return them to the wizarding world. To do so, you will have to cast spells to combat the magic surrounding the Foundables. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available for download on App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile game where you can live out your days as a Hogwarts student. Just like Hogwarts Legacy, the game is set before Harry Potter’s time – the 1980s. This is so that players can enjoy their own story while still having encounters with our favorite professors in Harry Potter. You can download the game on App Store and Google Play.

Portkey Games is still planning to release more Harry Potter-inspired games in the future. They further explain that, “These experiences have not been written by J.K. Rowling and will not be direct adaptations of the books or films. These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World.”

