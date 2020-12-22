It’s been nearly a decade of hype for CD Projeckt’s Cyberpunk 2077, but many fans are wondering what happened. It’s only been over a week since its first release, and saying that fans are disappointed is an understatement. Several fan complaints are due to technical problems such as glitches, bugs, and last-gen console functionality.

In spite of its mixed reviews, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a lot to offer. If you are willing to look past its technical issues, the action role-playing video game is still a pretty good game. The negative reviews may have taken the attention away from some of the game’s fun features. Here’s what to look out for in Cyberpunk 2077 if you are still willing to give it a chance.

Awesome + Lengthy Story

The game may have its glitches, but that doesn’t take away the fact that it has an awesome story. In fact, its story is one of the game’s main selling points which gave it so much hype. It takes place in the futuristic Night City, an independent American mega city in North California where corporations rule. Rampant gang wars take over the city, as they seek control over the streets. Due to the constant threat and violence on the streets, an armed force known as the Psycho Squad polices the area. This makes for an exciting 25-30 hour story as it follows a mercenary V who can take on 3 lifepaths: Nomad, Streetkid, and Corpo.

Super Customizable Settings

One of the fun things players get to experience with this game is its super customizable settings. Everything about the character V from face, clothes, hairstyle, and body type are modifiable. This calls for multiple versions and looks for V which makes each game unique.

75 Unique Street Stories

In an interview with CD Projekt Red’s John Mamais, he divulged the different missions to be accomplished in the game. He mentioned Street Stories which are different from side quests and story missions within the game. Instead, they “side hustles” spread out throughout the game and offer the chance to level up your character. They are similar to the hunting missions found in The Witcher 3. The catch is that players only get one chance at accomplishing each Street Story. He estimates a whopping 75 Street Stories, giving players a lot of chances to boost their characters.

Cyberpsycho Sightings

Cyberpyschos are extreme lunatics who got cybernetic augments. V has to hunt down each of the 17 Cyberpsychos in the game, and fight them off. In order to locate each one, V needs the help of the fixer Regina Jones. Cyberpsychos are some of the most difficult fighters V must find and defeat. Each one possesses a unique combat style, so each fight is unique. Defeating a Cyberpsycho means getting

Rogue A.I. Taxis

In the world of Cyberpunk 2077, driverless taxis are already a thing, and they are on the loose. In fact, one may just crash into your car without any warning. The taxi company owner, Delamain, seeks V’s help to hunt down these rogue taxis and disable them. This part of the game is called the Epistrophy quests. Some of the things V can do to disable the taxis is crash into them or use weapons to do enough damage. Since these take place in the busy streets of Night City, they also have to deal with the police.

References to The Witcher

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the same developer that brought us The Witcher would leave a few references to the popular role-playing medieval game in Cyberpunk 2077. One reference is a weapon named “The Black Unicorn”. This is also the name of a sword brandished by Geralt in The Witcher 2 and 3. Another reference players may have noticed is that in one of the desks in the Corpo lifepath actually has an issue of Retro Gamer magazine on it with The Witcher on the cover.

Characters’ Unmentionables on Display

One of the wildest and funniest glitches players experienced while playing the game is having their character’s genitals clipping through clothing. This means having their unmentionables on display (even outside of their pants, apparently). So don’t be surprised if this happens to you while playing the game.

A Surprise Ending

Because of the game’s numerous bugs, many probably gave up playing it halfway. With many fans requesting a refund, many are missing out on the game’s surprise ending. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything. But if this piques your interest to finish the game, then by all means please do. Just remember that in spite of all the technical issues and awful graphics, deep down of Cyberpunk 2077’s core is a great game. Just give it a chance and see for yourself if it’s something worth trying. And, if you’re a collector, this version is what you need.

Want to know more upcoming games in 2021? Check this out!

Check out the most divisive video games ever made here!

–

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!