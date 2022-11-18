**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Episode 11 of the Disney Plus series gifted fans with one of the greatest escapes in Star Wars history and we reveal the make of Luthen’s ship in Andor.

The season finale of Andor is shaping up to be an ensemble effort, as many characters have their sights set on returning to Ferrix to target Cassian.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 11 Recap

After Luthen left his meeting with Saw Gerrera, he was stopped by an Imperial cruiser that wanted to survey the ship for partisan activity.

Knowing he was at risk of having his cover blown, Luthen put an escape plan into place with the help of his droid.

Being held in place by the Imperial’s tractor bean, Luthen ordered his ship to release a series of rear projectiles to destroy the beam and break free.

Once free to fly again, Luthen entered into combat with some TIE fighters and used the ship’s axial laser to defeat them and disappear into hyperspace.

What Type of Ship Does Luthen Have in Andor?

The ship Luthen is piloting is a Fondor Haulcraft and it’s not designed to be a combat vessel.

The vehicle has been tailored to Luthen’s needs, primarily involving disguise and speedy maneuvers to escape detection, as we’ve seen during the episode.

The Fondor is near self-sufficient with the help of the droid, who is able to generate fake IDs, stage faults, and execute a tricky escape plan in one swoop, further proving that this vessel was custom-built by Luthen.

Compared to another key ship in Star Wars canon, the Millenium Falcon, Luthen’s haulcraft is superior to the smuggler vessel in the tech department, thanks to the droid, even though both ships manage to escape tight squeezes.

The Imperial Ship is a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser

On the other side of the fight, the Imperial’s ship is a Cantwell-class Arrestor Cruiser designed by Kuat Drive Yards.

Featuring three tractor beams, the cruiser’s main purpose is to allow the Imperial Navy to catch and investigate suspicious ships.

After capturing a ship in the tractor beam’s hold, the vessel could reel the ship in to disable its weapons system or keep it at arm’s length.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 has 12 episodes in its count and the second season will also have 12 episodes.

The first season took place over the span of a year and season two is confirmed to take place over four years, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: Daughter of Ferrix – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

