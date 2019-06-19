When Real Car Brands Redesign Fictional Cars

Every great character demands a car that shapes our perception of them. We all dreamed of making our friends envious by cruising in the Batmobile and fighting crime along the way. Or perhaps competing in a real-world Mario Kart race and claiming the top spot on the podium.

We will all do whatever we can to make fiction a reality. So strap yourselves in as below are our favourite fictional cars redesigned by actual car brands.

Real Car Brands Meet Fictional Cars

The Batmobeemer

It’s only fair that billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne gets one of the most luxurious car brands to reinvent his iconic Batmobile. With elegant touches and high performance, BMW is the perfect option for any Dark Knight.

Yaba Dabba Jeep

In 2019, The Flintstones would struggle to keep up with Fred’s footmobile. Luckily with the help of off-road specialist’s Jeep, their car now possesses convenience, style and space for the entire family.

Mini Koopa Troopa

Mario would undoubtedly opt for British “giants” Mini to keep Bowser and co at bay. Extra horsepower ensures mushroom boosts are no longer needed.

Rolly Rolly Royce Royce

Rolls Royce vintage aesthetic means that we will never be saying no to adventures. We hope you approve Grandpa Potts.