It’s fair to say a majority of the Transformers movies have not been well received, however, Rise of the Beasts is set to continue the breath of fresh air instilled by 2018’s Bumblebee. Before the latest installment releases next year, we put the Transformers movies in chronological order and confirm where you can watch them.

The following features presented in our list consist of the live-action projects only, outwith the animated series.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. helming a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will feature Optimus Prime during 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, and Peru.

Transformers Movies in Chronological Order and Where to Watch

In total, there are seven live-action movies included within the Transformer’s silver screen franchise, including the upcoming 2023 movie.

Bumblebee became the first movie in the chronological series, as it was set in 1987, and it has also been confirmed that Rise of the Beasts will take place seven years after Bumblebee in 1994.

Below, we have included the full chronological list and platforms where you can watch each entry:

Bumblebee (2018) – Paramount+, Fubo, Sling, Amazon

– Paramount+, Fubo, Sling, Amazon Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

(2023) Transformers (2007) – HBO, HBO Max, Cinemax, Cinemax Go, Amazon

– HBO, HBO Max, Cinemax, Cinemax Go, Amazon Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – Amazon

(2009) – Amazon Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – Paramount+, Pluto TV, Amazon

(2011) – Paramount+, Pluto TV, Amazon Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – Paramount+, Amazon

(2014) – Paramount+, Amazon Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) – Paramount+, Fubo, Amazon

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Cr. Paramount Pictures, YouTube.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 9, 2023.

Rise of the Beasts is confirmed to be a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee and the seventh film in the Transformers series.

The sequel also serves as a prequel to the Michael Bay movies, but the movie takes place directly after the events of Bumblebee.

Additionally, the trailer song used in the Rise of the Beasts trailer was 90s hip-hop classic Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G..

