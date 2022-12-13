Movies & Television

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water - Is it Streaming?

Featured

By Jo Craig

Jake shaking a Na'vi's hand in Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water - Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

James Cameron’s ambitious franchise is set to debut its sequel this week, after over a decade in development, and we confirm where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water on its release date, reveal if it’s streaming, and check out those all-important first reviews.

The Way of Water is banking on its visuals and potent narrative to make it a hit at the box office, as it was revealed that the sequel needs to make $2 billion to make a profit. 

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Avatar: The Way of Water Release Date

Avatar: The Way of Water is confirmed to be released on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the US and UK.

Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver are returning for the sequel, alongside newcomers Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

The official synopsis reads: “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Is it Streaming?

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing on the aforementioned release date as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres.

This also means that Avatar 2 will not be streaming on any platform during its cinema release, but it will stream sometime in the future.

Since Avatar 2’s distributor, 20th Century Studios, sits under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, this means that the sequel will come to Disney Plus in 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

Avatar: The Way of Water First Reviews

First reviews are in for Avatar 2, and to no one’s surprise, they are mostly positive with its stunning visuals leading the accolades.

One criticism being aired is the sequel’s lengthy runtime at 3-hours long, but most believe the characters and emotional beats keep audiences engaged.

Clapper editor-in-chief, Carson Timar, spoke about the sequel’s growing pains but claimed there’s still “magic to be found.” The Hollywood Handle also called Avatar 2 a “feast to your eyes.”

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Brawlhalla X Avatar: The Last Airbender | Crossover Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know