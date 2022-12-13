James Cameron’s ambitious franchise is set to debut its sequel this week, after over a decade in development, and we confirm where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water on its release date, reveal if it’s streaming, and check out those all-important first reviews.

The Way of Water is banking on its visuals and potent narrative to make it a hit at the box office, as it was revealed that the sequel needs to make $2 billion to make a profit.

Directed by Cameron with a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water serves as the long-anticipated sequel to the 2009 feature, based on a story the writers created with Josh Friedman and Shame Salerno.

Avatar: The Way of Water Release Date

Avatar: The Way of Water is confirmed to be released on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the US and UK.

Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver are returning for the sequel, alongside newcomers Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

The official synopsis reads: “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

Where to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Is it Streaming?

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing on the aforementioned release date as a cinema exclusive, meaning the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel will be in theatres.

This also means that Avatar 2 will not be streaming on any platform during its cinema release, but it will stream sometime in the future.

Since Avatar 2’s distributor, 20th Century Studios, sits under Walt Disney Studios’ umbrella, this means that the sequel will come to Disney Plus in 2023.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Cr. 20th Century Studios UK, YouTube.

Avatar: The Way of Water First Reviews

First reviews are in for Avatar 2, and to no one’s surprise, they are mostly positive with its stunning visuals leading the accolades.

One criticism being aired is the sequel’s lengthy runtime at 3-hours long, but most believe the characters and emotional beats keep audiences engaged.

Clapper editor-in-chief, Carson Timar, spoke about the sequel’s growing pains but claimed there’s still “magic to be found.” The Hollywood Handle also called Avatar 2 a “feast to your eyes.”

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER undoubtedly suffers some growing pains as a franchise is now forced to be born but still, there is magic to be found here. The visuals are some of the best ever seen and the grand emotional beats still land! #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar pic.twitter.com/EWYNq2F2jh — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) December 13, 2022

