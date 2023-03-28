It’s time to discuss when and where you’re going to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves over a few rounds in your local tavern, and we confirm where to watch the movie this weekend, reveal if it will be streaming, and introduce you to the cast involved.

D&D famously had a live-action movie series that spawned a trilogy between 2000 and 2012, however, Honor Among Thieves has no connection.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and co-written by the directors and Michael Gilio and Chris McKay, the fantasy heist comedy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is based on the titular tabletop RPG game and set in the Forgotten Realms.

Where to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The only place you will be able to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, when it releases worldwide on Friday, March 31, 2023, will be in your local theatre.

The movie had its premiere back on March 10, 2023, at the South by Southwest – a film festival that takes place in Texas, US.

This D&D project has been in production since 2013, taking a whole 10 years to make, and the cast and crew filmed in Iceland and Northern Ireland to bring it to life.

Will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves be streaming?

Yes, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will eventually arrive on a streaming platform, however as previously mentioned, you will not be able to stream it on its release date.

Instead, the D&D movie will come to the Paramount Plus platform – since the movie is being distributed by Paramount – after its cinema exclusive period has concluded.

Most cinema runs last between 45-90 days, which means the feature should arrive on Paramount Plus by summer 2023.

In order to view content on Paramount Plus in the US and UK, you will need to pay a subscription.

Meet the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Will the Critical Role cast star?

The main party of the campaign will include bard Chris Pine, barbarian Michelle Rodriguez, paladin Regé-Jean Page, druid Sophia Lillis, and sorcerer Justice Smith, alongside Hugh Grant’s villain.

Matthew Mercer of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series, Critical Role, previously debunked rumors that the cast would appear in the movie within cameos, in order to “adjust expectations.”

Below, we have included the full list of confirmed actors to be appearing in the movie:

Chris Pine – Edgin Darvis

– Edgin Darvis Michelle Rodriguez – Holga Kilgore

– Holga Kilgore Regé-Jean Page – Xenk Yendar

– Xenk Yendar Rylan Jackson – young Xenk

– young Xenk Justice Smith – Simon Aumar

– Simon Aumar Sophia Lillis – Doric

– Doric Hugh Grant – Forge Fitzwilliam

– Forge Fitzwilliam Chloe Coleman – Kira Darvis

– Kira Darvis Daisy Head – Sofina

– Sofina Jason Wong – Dralas

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

