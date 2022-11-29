A new fantasy adventure is about to begin on Disney Plus and take us into the new year. Before the series begins, we confirm where you can watch the original 1988 Willow and discuss if you need to watch it beforehand.

Filming for the series began in June 2021 in Wales, using locations Dragon Studios and Pendine Sands, and the series received its first trailer during Star Wars Celebration and D23.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard.

Where to Watch Willow 1988 – Is It on Disney Plus?

Yes, Willow 1988 is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, which is a convenient place to view the original before the new series debuts.

In addition to Disney Plus, Willow is also available to buy or rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and the Microsoft store.

While it is not 100% necessary to watch the movie beforehand, becoming familiar with the lore and magic could be beneficial to know before beginning the series, and many would agree that the film should be watched at least once if you’re a fantasy fan.

Willow – Cr. 20th Century Home Ent, YouTube.

Willow is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Following the pattern of most Disney Plus releases, Willow is set to debut at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

The synopsis for the sequel series reads:

“The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have eight episodes and the series will debut on the aforementioned release date with a double bill.

After the double-bill, Willow will settle down into releasing one episode per week for the next six weeks, and the finale is confirmed to take place on January 11, 2022.

Stephen Woolfenden, who worked as a second unit director on the Harry Potter films, will direct the first two episodes of Willow.

Below, we have provided the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: TBA – November 30, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – November 30, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – December 14, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – December 21, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 28, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 11, 2023

Willow – Cr. Lucasfilm, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

