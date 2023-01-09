Where was Mayfair Witches filmed? Supernatural locations explored

Anne Rice’s supernatural thriller Mayfair Witches is finally here leaving fans left wondering where the spooky locations used within the series were shot. Let’s explore.

If you’re a fan of the late and great Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches will probably need no introduction. Based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Alexandra Daddario takes the lead as Dr Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon, who comes to release she has newfound powers.

Everything changes, however, when Rowen learns that she is part of a long family history of witches, thus explaining her supernatural powers.

As viewers sink themselves into the spooky series, let’s explore some of the filming locations used in Mayfair Witches.

Mayfair Witches filming locations

Many television and movie shows have used Louisiana, New Orleans as their base due to the gothic nature of the city. With its Cyprus trees, eerie graveyards and voodoo history, The Big Easy, as it is also known, is the perfect spot for all things supernatural. It’s also the birthplace of Anne Rice who sadly passed away in December 2021.

For Mayfair Witches, New Orleans was also used as its top backdrop. One of the places around the city the series used is the Soria-Creel House located at 3102 Prytania Street in the Garden District, one of the most used landmarks in the show. This location also happened to be a few houses down from where Anne Rice lived with her husband Stan for much of their life together. Although they couldn’t acquire Anne’s actual house, even though they wanted to, they decorated the Soria-Creel House up to replicate as much of her old house vibe as possible.

For the interior scenes, the film studio Gran Via Productions was used. Tongayi Chirisa who plays Ciprien Grieve said in an interview about the filming locations used for Mayfair Witches – “We actually couldn’t get the real one but we were able to get one that was similar. And so, like Harry was saying they actually reproduced the outside but internal stuff they had to do it onstage. But I think the spirit of New Orleans and the spirit of Anne Rice lives because we filmed in the same street that the house was in.”

The first two episodes of Mayfair Witches aired together at 9 pm ET on January 8, 2023, via AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance, and WE TV. The remaining six will follow on a weekly basis, concluding on February 26

