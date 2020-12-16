Which Animal Crossing Items Offer The Best ROI?

In theory, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a soothing balm for the stresses and strains of 2020. There are no arguments to be had about face masks or Presidential elections (well, kind of) in Animal Crossing, just the tranquil challenges of building a community of cute animal-people on a beautiful island. But if you thought it was an escape from capitalism, you’d be wrong.

Like any modern phenomenon, Animal Crossing doesn’t just exist within its own game, there are plenty of websites dedicated to it and one of the most popular is Nookazon, an online marketplace where fans can buy and sell in-game items for New Horizons. It’s aimed at those of us who aren’t ready to totally buy into the slow pace of Animal Crossing life and want to build our dream homes a bit quicker than that, please.

Set up by a 25-year-old software engineer from Maryland, Nookazon became an overnight sensation, reaching 270,000 daily users and 9 million in-game item listings within a month of launching. But which items are offering the best return on investment in the world of Animal Crossing resales? CashNetUSA decided to find out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, art and furniture are amongst the most popular resale items on Nookazon, with players wanting to get the finer things in life to decorate their Animal Crossing homes. The Great Statue offers one of the biggest profit margins for anyone selling it, as it costs 4,980 bells in the game and can go for 4,050,000 second hand.

When it comes to the best return on investment, the study found a rather surprising winner. The Flimsy Net may only be a net that is, well, flimsy, but apparently offers an ROI of 12,500%. However, with online gaming worlds, all is not always what it seems, so it’s likely that could be a prank and a flimsy one at that.

At 6,000% ROI, the limited edition Handmade Cape that was released for International Children’s Day is a much more realistic example of how getting your hands on the right items in Animal Crossing can make you a fortune (in bells) on Nookazon. And you thought it was all just cute animals and farming….