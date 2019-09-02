Which State Is Most Obsessed With Fortnite?

From Call of Duty to Halo to Fortnite, different video games have captured the attention of gamers through the years. Because video games have become a popular medium and are a part of American culture, the team at Reviews.org was curious about which video game was the most popular in 2019.

To create the initial list of video games to review, the data team looked at which video games had the most monthly search volume.

Fortnite, for example, had over five million monthly searches. From there, we plugged those five video games into Google Trends to determine each state’s favorite video game. Surprisingly, Fortnite was the most popular game in every single state, no contest. Because Fortnite was the winner across America, Reviews.org then ranked which states were the most Fortnite-crazed.

Mississippi was the #1 most Fortnite-obsessed state in the country, followed by New Jersey, Illinois, Alabama, and Georgia. Alaska on the other hand, had the least interest in this video game. Fornite has over 250 million active players–that’s roughly the population of Brazil! With so many players, it’s no wonder that America is obsessed.

Following Fortnite, Minecraft was the second most popular game in America. In third place for most popular was League of Legends, then Overwatch and Destiny 2.

What video game will take its place? It’s tough to say. But for now, it looks like the Fortnite trend is here to stay.